First look image released as James Norton joins guest cast for third series of the BBC Three Comedy series Jerk starring BAFTA nominated Tim Renkow

Christina Ricci Takes Brutally Honest Shot At The Academy For Its Decision To Review Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Campaign
The Addams Family star shares her brutally honest opinion about the Academy’s decision to open an investigation over Andrea Riseborough’s ‘surprise’ nomination.
‘Married…With Children’ Star Ted McGinley Guest-Starred on Christmas Episode Before Landing Jefferson D’Arcy Role
'Married...With Children' star Ted McGinley guest-starred on an episode of the Fox sitcom before becoming a permanent cast member.
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jeff Hephner Boards Benedict Cumberbatch Netflix Series ‘Eric’
EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire star Jeff Hephner has boarded Abi Morgan’s Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Netflix UK series Eric. Hephner will play Richard Castillo, a charismatic, affluent politician who works for the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Motion Pictures and Television. He joins a cast featuring Cumberbatch and the likes of Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls for the six-parter, which is being produced by Chernobyl indie Sister. Eric follows Vincent Anderson (Cumberbatch), a grief-stricken puppeteer on a leading TV show whose young boy goes missing and who finds solace through his friendship with the titular character, the monster that lives under his son’s bed. The Split scribe Morgan’s Little Chick...
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Set to Turn Beloved Book Series Into Must-See TV Show
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Talks Everything Everywhere All at Once at Globes. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline.
Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’
Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Frail Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since cancelling UK and Ireland shows and retiring from touring
OZZY Osbourne has been seen for the first time since cancelling his upcoming shows and retiring from touring. The 74-year-old singer made the announcement this week and said he's "not physically capable" after a recent operation. Black Sabbath icon Ozzy was today photographed looking frail as he walked with the...
Celebrities Who Grew Up Mormon and Revealed Their Experiences: Katherine Heigl, Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, More
A foundation that shaped them. Katherine Heigl, Amy Adams and Ryan Gosling are among the A-listers that grew up in the Mormon church. Heigl’s family converted to the religion after her brother Jason died in 1986 of injuries suffered in a car accident. “Both my parents felt a great desire for answers, and they found […]
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
Meet Tom Cruise’s Three Rarely Seen Children—Isabella, Connor, and Suri
Tom Cruise is a Hollywood legend and one of the most prominent box office-grossing actors since the ’80s, for hit movies like Risky Business, Top Gun and Rain Man. The 60-year-old actor has bagged multiple awards and nominations, including Golden Globe nominations and his star on the Hollywood walk of fame, amongst others.
Christina Applegate Addresses Comment Attacking Her Looks: "What Is Wrong With People?"
Christina Applegate is not one to stay quiet, especially when it comes to addressing her health or personal experiences. The "Dead to Me" actor announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and made her first public appearance since then at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year — unafraid to be vocal about her journey.
Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, Looks Just Like Mom At BAFTA Party: Photos
Mia Threapleton was absolutely gorgeous as she attended a BAFTA pre-party on Thursday, February 2. The actress, 22, bore a striking resemblance to her mom Kate Winslet, who is a three-time BAFTA winner herself. Mia was attending Vanity Fair’s “Rising Star” pre-BAFTA party about two weeks before the award show is held on February 19.
Jennifer Grey Completely Transformed For Her New Role And It Turns Out Jamie Lee Curtis Had A Lot To Do With That
Jamie Lee Curtis' advice for Jennifer Grey helped her completely transform for Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Prevention
Jamie Lee Curtis Just Dropped Huge Career News That Involves Nicole Kidman
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just announced a new exciting career move. She revealed on Instagram that she will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Kay Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman. “I couldn't be more excited and committed and passionate,” Curtis said. Jamie Lee Curtis has played...
Accused Assaulter Danny Masterson 'Crushed' After Being Excluded From 'That '90s Show'
Disgraced Danny Masterson was devastated over being excluded and erased from Netflix's sequel to That '70s Show as the scandal-scarred actor faces a new sex assault trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The producers obviously weren't going to bring Danny back. He's poison in Hollywood," dished a source, who noted every other major actor from the original series returned for That '90s Show — including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace.The insider squealed that Masterson, 46, was especially stung by the new sitcom acting like his character Steven Hyde never existed. According to the tipster, bosses decided not to mention...
msn.com
The original Addams Family cast: their unusual lives and untimely deaths
Slide 1 of 22: The original Addams Family TV show hit TV screens in 1964, following the lives of a macabre yet magnetic close-knit family whose wealth allowed them to pursue their creepy passions. Based on cartoons by Charles Addams, this sitcom aired for just two seasons but helped turn the franchise into a staple of popular culture.
Legendary "NYPD Blue" Star Dies Suddenly
THE LEAD: Austin Majors, who was a star actor in the legendary procedural drama "NYPD Blue," has died at 27, according to multiple reports. WHO IS HE: Majors was a child actor and was best known for his role as the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz, who was played by legendary actor Dennis Franz. He appeared on the show across seven seasons, from 1999 to 2004.
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Paul McCartney Thinks He Smoked Too Much ‘Wacky Baccy’ While Recording ‘Back to the Egg’ at Lympne Castle
Paul McCartney thinks he smoked too much “wacky baccy” while recording his and Wings’ final album, Back to the Egg. The former Beatle and his band recorded the 1979 record at Lympne Castle. Paul McCartney doesn’t know why he and Wings recorded most of ‘Back to the...
