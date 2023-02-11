Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over the ‘Whole Tribe’ of Kardashian Cousins: See the Adorable Family Photo

The Kardashian kids are all grown up — and just as fashionable as their famous parents.

“ ♡ When the whole tribe is a vibe ♡ ,” Khloé Kardashian captioned an Instagram carousel on Saturday, February 11, of her daughter True, 4, and her nieces and nephews .

True Thompson, Penelope Disick, Saint West, North West, Chicago West, Reign Disick, and Psalm West. Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True — whom Kardashian, 38, shares with ex Tristan Thompson alongside a baby boy , 6 months — modeled a denim dress, fuzzy black coat and white Doc Marten boots for the camera. The toddler completed her look with a silver heart pendant necklace, posing alongside cousins Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Psalm and Dream .

Penelope , Kourtney Kardashian ’s 10-year-old daughter with ex Scott Disick , wore a brown dress while her 8-year-old brother sported a black suit. North, 9, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 — Kim Kardashian ’s children with ex-husband Kanye West , along with Chicago , 4 — all opted for black ensembles. Dream , who Rob Kardashian coparents with Blac Chyna , also received the black memo and donned a black coat for the family gathering.

Kris Jenner ’s children have enjoyed watching their little ones bond through the years at the likes of family parties and special social media tribute videos.

Penelope Disick, True Thompson, North West, and Chicago West. Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“OK, it’s Dream’s birthday tomorrow, so we’re gonna package all these things for her gift and it’s gonna look so good and cute,” North gushed in a November 2022 TikTok video ahead of her cousin’s 6th birthday. “And we’re getting these gifts, these candies, these stickers, now we’re putting these cute stickers, writing my name on the thing. Look how cute it looks. So cute.”

While the Kardashian-Jenner cousins love hanging out, Khloé has been candid about teaching her daughter not to compare herself to her famous relatives.

“True has two cousins that are all three months apart,” the Good American designer said during a July 2020 appearance on the “The Travis Stork Show” podcast , referring to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ’s daughter Stormi and Kim’s youngest daughter, Chicago. “Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. [They’re] all different kids and different ages and just learn differently. I have to remind myself of that.”

True, Chicago and Stormi were all born in 2018 after Khloé and Kylie, 25, bonded over being pregnant at the same time . (Kim, 42, and West, 45, welcomed Chicago via surrogate .)

“We’re 3 months apart, me and her,” the Revenge Body alum — whose son with Thompson, 31, was born in July 2022 via gestational carrier — said about Kylie during a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians . “We both have never been through this before!”

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, for her part, later gave birth to baby No. 2, son Aire , in February 2022. Less than one year later, Us Weekly broke the news that Kylie and Scott, 31, had split but planned to coparent their children .