Little Mountain, SC
Newberry Observer

Meeter greeters at LME

By Staff Report,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsdUw_0kkFptzk00
Fifth/fourth grade Meeter Greeter Leaders, left-right: Danny Shaw, Marissa James, Owen Anderson, Adalyn Byrd, Isa Rodriquez, Camden Livingston, Brinley Goldman, Scott Green. Courtesy photo

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Meeter Greeter Leaders at Little Mountain Elementary are chosen by their homeroom teachers to welcome new students who enroll during the school year. Teachers choose two representatives from their class who are kind, friendly and helpful to others.

Sherry Swindler, school counselor, met with the students for three sessions during first semester, to discuss tips on being friendly helpers, making proper introductions, and conducting school tours.

“The Meeter Greeter Leaders do an excellent job of making sure new students receive a warm welcome as part of the Little Mountain Elementary School family,” said Swindler.

