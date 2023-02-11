Open in App
Fountain, CO
Colorado police officer who fell from bridge on life support

By ABBEY SOUKUP,

9 days ago
Julian Becerra, the Fountain police officer who fell from a bridge in pursuit of a carjacking suspect last week, is on life support, according to a news release Friday from the Police Department.

“Officer Becerra is currently on life support and surrounded by his family and friends,” Fountain police spokesperson Lisa Schneider said in the news release. “We ask that everyone respect the privacy of Officer Becerra, his family, and his Fountain Police Department family.”

Becerra’s stable but critical condition has not changed since the incident Feb. 2, Schneider said.

The officer fell 40 feet from a bridge south of Colorado Springs.

The driver who allegedly led Colorado State Patrol and police on the chase, Devon Bobian, 31, and passenger Anthony Vallejos, 32, had felony arrest warrants, officials said. The two men, plus another passenger, Danisha Pacheco, 28, are facing numerous felony charges after eluding officers for hours before being arrested on the bridge, police announced.

The direct cause of the fall is still under investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Becerra’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $45,000 in the past week and remains open for donations.

Donations can also be made to the Becerra family by following this link: csppa.org/fallen-officer-relief-fund/. When completing the online donation form, please check the “Designated” box and enter Julian Becerra in the “Designated Officer Name” field.

