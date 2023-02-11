Open in App
Statesville, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Statesville man facing charges of vehicle theft and kidnapping, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

10 days ago
A Statesville man is facing charges of vehicle theft and kidnapping after he stole a vehicle with a child in the back on Feb. 10.

The Statesville Police Department went to the 200 block of Tara’s Trace Drive around 7:50 on Friday morning for a stolen vehicle with a 10-year-old sitting in the back passenger’s seat.

The officers learned that before leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to get out of the vehicle and get back home on foot.

The stolen car was then found traveling down Davie Avenue. According to a news release from the department, officers stopped the vehicle and found the suspect, 18-year-old Carson Tate of Salisbury.

Officers said that Tate was the only person in the car, and a firearm was found after he was taken into custody. The weapon was taken, and the vehicle was returned to its owner.

Tate was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of a concealed firearm, and resisting obstruction of justice. He was given a $25,000 secure bond and is currently held in the Iredell County Jail.

