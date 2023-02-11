Statesville man facing charges of vehicle theft and kidnapping, police say

The stolen car was then found traveling down Davie Avenue. According to a news release from the department, officers stopped the vehicle and found the suspect, 18-year-old Carson Tate of Salisbury.
Officers said that Tate was the only person in the car, and a firearm was found after he was taken into custody. The weapon was taken, and the vehicle was returned to its owner.
Tate was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of a concealed firearm, and resisting obstruction of justice. He was given a $25,000 secure bond and is currently held in the Iredell County Jail.
