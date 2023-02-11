‘The Store’ finds new life

The Crusaders fans pack the Store for the State Championship in 2021 David Johnson|Sampson Independent

Harrells, population 161 per the 2021 census, is home to an academy sharing the namesake of its host. An old one town store shrouded in a mythic origin tale. In this town is a school that has brought a small piece of history back to life in the internet age.

Since their inception in 1969, they have participated in sports since and the Harrells Crusaders have remained a major highlight for the town on the edge of the county. Since they’ve opened they’ve racked up an impressive amount of hardware to add to the trophy cabinet. The Crusaders dubbed their athletic complex “The Store.”

“The Store” moniker comes from the original store that started the entire town. The “Harrells Store” actually appeared on maps as the town’s actual name in the late 1800’s. According to another patron of Crusader sports said the proposed store site isn’t far from the school at all. As time goes on, the moniker may have dropped from history if not for the local folklore keeping it alive.

It started with two coaches who introduced the nickname to the athletic program, Clayton Hall and Jack Holley in 2008. He told me the tale about how Holley referenced the complex as “The Store.” This caught his attention being a new coach and he asked him about it. It was then that Holley told him the story of the local store that used to exist down the road.

Fast forward five years to 2013, Coach Hall has been hired as the new athletic director and is looking to bring something new to the program.

He said, “I was just looking for something fresh for social media posts. I researched Coach Holley’s story and saw the area on the map was called ‘Harrell’s Store.’”

Harrells Christian Academy had been given an identity that ties it into the community. The symbiotic relationship between school sports and community brings a tiny town’s history back into the limelight. A program that has brought 22 state titles over various sports back to Harrells.

Clayton Hall replied humbly when asked how he felt about his role in preserving a piece of history.

“I never thought about it. The school was excellent before I existed and it will continue to flourish long after I’m gone. I haven’t done anything special, just happy to be a part of it.”

Coach Jason Arnette, head coach for the football program, a position held since 2016, and remarked how tradition runs deep at Harrells.

“Harrells Christian is a special place with a lot of great history and coaches. Our fans and supporters care about football and our tradition. That means a lot. A really small town, a small school and a lot of pride.”

Randolfo Sandoval, the soccer head coach, took the position three years ago. The team has since posted back to back winning seasons aiming to add some soccer gold to the “Store” cabinet. He had this to say about his experience coaching for the program.

“I’m very proud of coaching the Crusaders and every one of my players through these years. Many of whom made sure I felt welcome from day one. Harrells, to me, is an extension of family.”

Harrells basketball finished their regular season with an impressive 19-4 record and is poised for a long run in the postseason. Needless to say, “The Store” will be alive and well for many years to come.