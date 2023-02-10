ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New York Post

Red tide along some Florida beaches prompts warnings to stay away from the water

NOAA scientists have warned people to stay away from the water at certain Florida beaches for the next couple of days, saying there is a “high risk” of respiratory irritation from red tide. “If you are starting in the parking lot, when you hit the dune crest going over to the beach at a place that has a risk, you’re likely to be coughing at that point,” explained NOAA oceanographer Rick Stumpf. “I can be quite miserable at the beach. If you have asthma, it could be worse, significantly worse.” Stumpf said that he feels like he has a cold when exposed...
New York Post

Paddleboarder finds mysterious sea creature while exploring waters off California

What’s transparent like glass but gooey like jelly and swims in the Pacific Ocean near California? A paddleboarder exploring the waters off Southern California’s Dana Point recently found out for himself. “What is that?” Bill Clements wondered on camera as he picked up a string of the gelatinous marine creatures. “Looks like some sort of salp.” Clements told Storyful that the bioluminescent creature “appeared to be a single organism, but when I took a closer look, it was a chain of organisms all connected to one another. So interesting!” Despite their appearance, salps, also known as sea squirts, are not related to jellyfish, according to Storyful. A notochord running down their backs places them in the family of vertebrate animals.
The Independent

Diver decapitated by Great White shark in front of fishermen off coast of Mexico

A diver has been decapitated by a Great White shark in waters off of the coast of Mexico in front of shocked fishermen.In the first deadly shark attack of 2023, Manuel Lopez was diving for molluscs off of San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the west coast of Mexico when he was attacked by the shark on 5 January. Mr Lopez, a man in his 50s, had his head separated from his body by the 19-foot-long (5.7 metres) shark. Fisherman Jose Bernal told Tracking Sharks that Mr Lopez “was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his...
sciencealert.com

Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan

A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
New York Post

Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii

A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
CBS New York

Experts: Whale on L.I. was likely killed by vessel strike

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Federal authorities examined a humpback whale that was found dead on a beach in Nassau County to try to determine how it died.Since late last year, several whales have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey.CBS2 has learned quite a bit more about the whale. Perhaps most interestingly, his name is Luna, he's 41 feet long, weighs 29,000 pounds, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration had been tracking him for four decades.READ MORE: Environmental groups search for answers in NJ whale deathsScientists from NOAA Fisheries and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society were hard at work on Lido Beach on...
a-z-animals.com

Discover Florida’s Alligator-Infested Sinkhole Known as ‘Deep Hole’

Discover Florida's Alligator-Infested Sinkhole Known as 'Deep Hole'. When people think of Florida, they may think of Disneyworld, sandy beaches, oranges, or sunshine. Then again, if you possess a less-optimistic outlook, you may conjure up images of giant bugs, hurricanes, or sunburns. In recent years, another scary natural phenomenon common in Florida has captured people’s attention: sinkholes.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous Beaches

The United States has enormous stretches of beautiful coastline whose beaches attract millions of visitors every year. Many of these beaches are great for relaxing and enjoying time in the sun, but the ocean can be extremely powerful, and some beaches are particularly prone to rip currents, rough surf, and shark attacks, claiming lives every […]
forscubadivers.com

A Safe Swim With Sharks Takes A Bit Of Forethought – Not Excluding The Navy

I goes without saying that a safe (or safer) swim with sharks takes forethought/planning. No one is exempt, regardless of your swimming ability and confidence in the water. Wherever and whenever there is a potential for sharks to be nearby, preparation is a good thing. Preparation includes anything from understanding shark behavior to a full-out tactical preparation.

