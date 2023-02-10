Read full article on original website
Aggressive Frog-Eating Fish That Breathes Air Found in New Part of Florida
The invasive species can be highly destructive to ecosystems as it hunts on native wildlife and wipes out large quantities of fish.
Great White Shark Ironbound Tracked Just Off Florida Coast
The massive 12-foot-long great white shark has been swimming southwards since the summer, having pinged in Nova Scotia in October 2022.
Red tide along some Florida beaches prompts warnings to stay away from the water
NOAA scientists have warned people to stay away from the water at certain Florida beaches for the next couple of days, saying there is a “high risk” of respiratory irritation from red tide. “If you are starting in the parking lot, when you hit the dune crest going over to the beach at a place that has a risk, you’re likely to be coughing at that point,” explained NOAA oceanographer Rick Stumpf. “I can be quite miserable at the beach. If you have asthma, it could be worse, significantly worse.” Stumpf said that he feels like he has a cold when exposed...
Strange Rare Fish From Time of the Dinosaurs Washes Up on East Coast
The 3-foot-long Atlantic sturgeon was spotted on the shore of Assateague Island by a naturalist who said he had seen only one other in 27 years.
Paddleboarder finds mysterious sea creature while exploring waters off California
What’s transparent like glass but gooey like jelly and swims in the Pacific Ocean near California? A paddleboarder exploring the waters off Southern California’s Dana Point recently found out for himself. “What is that?” Bill Clements wondered on camera as he picked up a string of the gelatinous marine creatures. “Looks like some sort of salp.” Clements told Storyful that the bioluminescent creature “appeared to be a single organism, but when I took a closer look, it was a chain of organisms all connected to one another. So interesting!” Despite their appearance, salps, also known as sea squirts, are not related to jellyfish, according to Storyful. A notochord running down their backs places them in the family of vertebrate animals.
Experts explain why humpback whales are washing up on the East Coast
David Sexton of Baltimore, Maryland was walking along the Assateague shoreline last February when he was alerted to a whale sighting a few hundred meters down. "I looked out to the ocean, and I said: 'Where is it?'" The 30-ton, 15-year-old, female Humpback whale wasn't in the ocean. The whale...
Diver Decapitated in Horrific Attack by a 19-Foot Great White Shark
53-year-old Manuel López was diving for mollusks near San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the western coast of Mexico when a monstrous 19-foot Great White shark attacked and decapitated him. The shark also took a bite off his shoulders in the feeding frenzy that ensued.
Diver decapitated by Great White shark in front of fishermen off coast of Mexico
A diver has been decapitated by a Great White shark in waters off of the coast of Mexico in front of shocked fishermen.In the first deadly shark attack of 2023, Manuel Lopez was diving for molluscs off of San Jose Beach in Tobari Bay on the west coast of Mexico when he was attacked by the shark on 5 January. Mr Lopez, a man in his 50s, had his head separated from his body by the 19-foot-long (5.7 metres) shark. Fisherman Jose Bernal told Tracking Sharks that Mr Lopez “was diving when the animal attacked him, ripping off his...
sciencealert.com
Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan
A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii
A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
Mysterious sea creature found off the coast of California
A paddle boarder recently found an interesting creature in the water off of the coast of California and didn't know what it was. All he knew is that it was long--at least several feet in length--and translucent. He shared his discovery on Instagram below.
Dead whale washed up on Lido Beach likely killed by boat, scientists say
Scientists continue to examine the whale up close and took samples for a necropsy.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico
The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
Experts: Whale on L.I. was likely killed by vessel strike
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. -- Federal authorities examined a humpback whale that was found dead on a beach in Nassau County to try to determine how it died.Since late last year, several whales have washed ashore in New York and New Jersey.CBS2 has learned quite a bit more about the whale. Perhaps most interestingly, his name is Luna, he's 41 feet long, weighs 29,000 pounds, and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration had been tracking him for four decades.READ MORE: Environmental groups search for answers in NJ whale deathsScientists from NOAA Fisheries and Atlantic Marine Conservation Society were hard at work on Lido Beach on...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Florida’s Alligator-Infested Sinkhole Known as ‘Deep Hole’
Discover Florida's Alligator-Infested Sinkhole Known as 'Deep Hole'. When people think of Florida, they may think of Disneyworld, sandy beaches, oranges, or sunshine. Then again, if you possess a less-optimistic outlook, you may conjure up images of giant bugs, hurricanes, or sunburns. In recent years, another scary natural phenomenon common in Florida has captured people’s attention: sinkholes.
Sea Turtle Swims Right Up to Tourists at the Beach in Breathtaking Footage
He swam in to say hello!
Third dead whale found miles from offshore wind farm in less than a week
The third dead whale was discovered in less than a week in Virginia Beach, Virginia, miles from one of two operational wind farms in federal waters.
America’s Most Dangerous Beaches
The United States has enormous stretches of beautiful coastline whose beaches attract millions of visitors every year. Many of these beaches are great for relaxing and enjoying time in the sun, but the ocean can be extremely powerful, and some beaches are particularly prone to rip currents, rough surf, and shark attacks, claiming lives every […]
forscubadivers.com
A Safe Swim With Sharks Takes A Bit Of Forethought – Not Excluding The Navy
I goes without saying that a safe (or safer) swim with sharks takes forethought/planning. No one is exempt, regardless of your swimming ability and confidence in the water. Wherever and whenever there is a potential for sharks to be nearby, preparation is a good thing. Preparation includes anything from understanding shark behavior to a full-out tactical preparation.
