Lori Loughlin Attends 1st Awards Show Since College Admissions Scandal, Reunites With Candace Cameron Bure

A red carpet return. Lori Loughlin has stepped out at her first awards show since the college admissions scandal.

The Full House alum, 58, was all smiles in her pink pantsuit as she attended the 30th annual Movieguide Awards on Friday, February 10. Loughlin, who served as a presenter during the ceremony, posed alongside former costar Candace Cameron Bure .

“Tonight was a really good night to come to awards,” Cameron Bure, 46, gushed in a Friday Instagram Story video after returning home, referring to her Grace Prize for Most Inspirational Performance victory during the show. “I was shocked and I’m on cloud nine. I feel very humbled and grateful. But, like, more grateful than most people will understand, but it feels good.”

The Make It or Break It alum — who also took home a win for her Great American Media film A Christmas Present — also enjoyed seeing her former Fuller House costar on the red carpet in Los Angeles. The duo later teamed up to present one of the evening’s categories.

Loughlin’s appearance on Friday marks the first awards show that she has attended since being indicted in the college admissions scandal . The New York native and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused in May 2019 of paying bribes worth more than $500,000 to help daughters Olivia Jade , now 23, and Bella , now 24, secure admission to the University of Southern California. One year later, the married couple each pled guilty to fraud charges and served respective prison sentences . Loughlin, for her part, was released in December 2020 after serving two months .

“[Nonprofit Project Angel Food] have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken,” the Summerland alum confessed of finding solace in volunteer work post-scandal during the “Lead With Love 3” telethon in July 2022. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. It’s really a community.”

In addition to community service, the 90210 alum has continued acting. Loughlin returned to the When Calls the Heart universe for an episode of its When Hope Calls spinoff, which aired in December 2021. She also inked a movie deal with Great American Family — similarly to Cameron Bure — and starred in the network's Fall Into Winter last month.

“We touched base [then because I wanted] to see how she was doing. She seemed like she was very happy and in very good spirits to be back [acting]," Paul Greene — one of Loughlin’s former WCTH costars — exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 . "I think she’s awesome [and] I try and stay in touch with her as much as I can.”

He continued at the time: “We were on When Calls the Heart at the same time, and then throughout everything that was going on , I stayed in touch with her just to check on her and see how she was doing.”

Scroll below to see photos from Loughlin and Cameron Bure’s red carpet reunion: