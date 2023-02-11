Lori Loughlin Attends 1st Awards Show Since College Admissions Scandal, Reunites With Candace Cameron Bure

“Tonight was a really good night to come to awards,” Cameron Bure, 46, gushed in a Friday Instagram Story video after returning home, referring to her Grace Prize for Most Inspirational Performance victory during the show. “I was shocked and I’m on cloud nine. I feel very humbled and grateful. But, like, more grateful than most people will understand, but it feels good.”
The Make It or Break It alum — who also took home a win for her Great American Media film A Christmas Present — also enjoyed seeing her former Fuller House costar on the red carpet in Los Angeles. The duo later teamed up to present one of the evening’s categories.
“[Nonprofit Project Angel Food] have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken,” the Summerland alum confessed of finding solace in volunteer work post-scandal during the “Lead With Love 3” telethon in July 2022. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care. It’s really a community.”
“We touched base [then because I wanted] to see how she was doing. She seemed like she was very happy and in very good spirits to be back [acting]," Paul Greene — one of Loughlin’s former WCTH costars — exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 . "I think she’s awesome [and] I try and stay in touch with her as much as I can.”
