CBS Chicago

Man, 23, shot to death in Chatham alley

By Jeramie Bizzle,

9 days ago

Man shot, killed in Chatham alley 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed while standing in an alley in the Chatham neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m.

Police say a 23-year-old man was in an alley with an unidentified man who produced a firearm and shot the victim multiple times. The shooter fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

