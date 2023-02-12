ComEd engineers work with 70 Black students as part of STEM program

70 local high school students design, build, and drive small robots 01:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next generation of high-tech scientists is here.

As part of Black History Month, ComEd on Saturday hosted its annual STEM Labs event. Some creative kids got a chance to explore robotics.

Seventy local Black high school students worked alongside engineers from ComEd. The young scientists built, coded, and tested small robots.

The goal is to diversify the pipeline of students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Young computer scientists Jillian Drake said she loves STEM because it helps her deal with real life.

"STEM in general, I think, teaches really good problem-solving skills – and because I'm so comfortable with failure, in a sense, it helps me a lot like in the real world with navigating different problems or like obstacles that may come up, and teaching me how to like manage those," Drake said. "It also just shows me all the different avenues that I can like go through."

The event was held at the ComEd facility at California Avenue and Roscoe Street in the Avondale neighborhood.

In addition to building the robots and meeting with ComEd executives and mentors, ach student also received a $250 scholarship.