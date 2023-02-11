More than a teacher shortage: Officials say school administrators are in short supply

Mid-year changes in leadership at more than half a dozen Pitt County Schools have prompted comments from some parents who questioned why such moves were necessary. But yearlong principal vacancies at some private schools suggest that administrators are in short supply.

Principals hardly received a mention when reports of a nationwide teacher shortage made headlines in August 2022, but officials said schools are facing increasing challenges in filling leadership positions.

“There is a pipeline shortage with administration across the state,” PCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone said, adding that some districts have seen a shortfall in principal and assistant principal hires.

According to the National Association of Secondary School Principals, many school districts across the country are experiencing principal vacancies and a lack of qualified applicants to replace them.

When Pitt County Schools moved seven principals last month, no school in the district was left without a principal, although the new leader at Pactolus was announced as an interim to serve during the spring semester only. But two private schools in the county, Christ Covenant and Trinity Christian, have not had principals in place since last spring.

James Bradford, a former teacher who had served as administrator of Trinity Christian for three years, announced last spring that he was leaving to pursue a ministry position out of state. Paul Jones, who had served as Christ Covenant’s head of school since 2018, resigned in May 2022.

Christ Covenant Director of Operations Cindy Suter said that, so far, there have been a handful of applicants to replace Jones, prompting the school to consider casting a wider net.

Jason Dulworth, who serves as academic dean at Christ Covenant, said teachers, students and parents were made aware that they would begin the 2022-23 school year without a head of school. Sherri Woolard, parent-teacher director for Trinity, said the school had hoped to be able to find a suitable replacement right away, but she knew that might be difficult.

“I think Trinity knew the challenge that it was going to be facing,” she said. “With the Christian school, you have somewhat of a challenge of someone not just academically that’s able to handle this job. You also want someone who is a Christian and can pour their lives into these kids spiritually as well.”

Rachael Furlough, Trinity’s director of administration, said other area Christian schools also are reporting leadership vacancies. Like Trinity, Christian schools in Goldsboro and New Bern are operating without principals in place this school year.

“It hasn’t been for a lack of effort; we are truly seeking someone,” Furlough said. “It’s just difficult in this environment.”

Domino effect

A December 2021 survey from the Secondary School Principals association showed that only about a third of principals “strongly agree” that they are satisfied with their positions, representing a significant drop from 63% in 2019.

Furlough believes the coronavirus pandemic played a role in the change in attitude toward the position.

“For educators, COVID has been exhausting for them,” she said. “I think from an administrative standpoint they are worn out trying to deal not only with the academic part of things but also with the health concerns, remote learning and all those other challenges. I can understand why people have not wanted to take on the role post-COVID.”

Of principals participating in the national survey, only about a quarter indicated a strong preference to remain principals until their retirement. The National Center for Educational Statistics indicates that about 45 percent of public school principals are ages 45 and older.

Rhone said the retirement of one principal can create a domino effect within the school district.

Last month’s principal changes at E.B. Aycock Middle, Ayden-Grifton High, Bethel School, Eastern Elementary, Pactolus School, South Central High and H.B. Sugg-Sam D. Bundy elementary brought the total number of school leadership changes to 15 so far this academic year. The latest moves came about three weeks after principal changes at Ridgewood and Chicod following the retirement of Chicod principal Mike Pollard.

“Once one person makes a decision like that, it will impact several schools,” Rhone said. “To sustain the school as well as the school community once a retirement happens, you have to look at the bigger picture.

“A lot of it is not retirement,” she said. “A lot of it is moving to different roles within the district. A lot of them are being promoted to different leadership positions. Some of them are just wanting to do something different.”

Responding to changes

While working to replace top administrators, both Trinity and Christ Covenant have made changes to help fill the leadership void.

Trinity created the parent-teacher director position held by Woolard and Furlough’s director of administration post to provide structure in the absence of a school administrator.

“It’s definitely a restructuring,” Furlough said. “I think all schools are looking at that right now. How do we do this without having to run all the way up a chain of command to one person and if that one person leaves we’re in trouble?”

Dulworth said that while Christ Covenant has not created new positions, the school has embraced a team approach to leadership.

“People have just sort of stepped up and formed a team and started to do the work,” he said. “I do think that our school is healthier now, and I do think our next head of school will be walking into a different environment than the last one was.”

The absence of a head of school has not been detrimental in terms of enrollment, Dulworth said, adding that the school has actually seen more mid-year transfers than when it had a head of school in place.

“What we’re finding is despite a vacancy we are not without great leadership at the school,” he said. “Incoming parents and students are responding really positively to that leadership, even if it is without title.”

Principal preparation

While nonpublic schools set their own requirements for leaders they hire, standards for public school principals are established by the state Department of Public Instruction. To obtain the necessary license, principals or assistant principals are required to have a master’s degree in school administration, along with a yearlong internship.

Marjorie Campo Ringler, who chairs the Department of Educational Leadership in East Carolina University’s College of Education, said the program at ECU graduates about 50 future principals a year.

“The (principal’s) job is pretty stressful,” she said. “However, here at ECU, we are seeing that the people that choose to come into the program of study to prepare to be principals see this as a challenge that they’re willing to take on.

“Our enrollment is really great, actually,” Ringler said. “If I had more faculty I could enroll more.”

While ECU’s graduate programs are open to principal candidates from any school district, the university works directly with 17 eastern North Carolina counties to provide administrator preparation.

Ringler said the program experienced an influx of educators after the state discontinued a practice of providing additional pay to classroom teachers who had master’s degrees. That left teachers seeking higher pay to consider moving into administration.

Home-grown

Pitt County Schools is taking a long-term approach to solving a school leaders shortage, Rhone said, by creating its own staff development programs.

“We are unique in the fact that we have established a pipeline within ourselves,” she said. “We’ve created a grow-our-own (program). We’re seeing the significant impact that it’s making for us.”

In January 2019, the district began the Academy for Transformational School Leaders, a 12-18 month program designed to provide assistant principals with skills and competencies needed by first-year principals. So far, 20 participants have completed the academy, and nine more are engaged in the program.

The academy, which was highlighted in the March 2022 edition of Principal Leadership, a publication of the Secondary School Principals association, is open to participants who have already obtained a master’s degree and licensure as a school administrator. It includes mentoring and regular coaching.

“With our grow-our-own, we have people that go through the process with applying, getting trained and getting placed in a school where they can learn and grow,” Rhone said. “As long as we are building our pipeline, then we will continue to have principals when there are vacancies in the district.”

In 2021, Pitt County Schools established a principal fellows program, choosing as many as five fellows a year to serve as assistant principals in Pitt County Schools while pursuing graduate studies at ECU. The principal program, a partnership with the College of Education and the Department of Educational Leadership at ECU, is designed to cover tuition, fees, books, professional development and technology.

Ringler said that even after completing a master’s degree, most educators need time to hone their leadership skills before they are ready to take on a principal’s position. She recommends three to five years, although she said some districts cannot wait that long because there are so many immediate needs for leaders.

“There are so many openings,” she said. “There’s a need for principals. I don’t think we’re producing enough.”