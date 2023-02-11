‘I Was So Drunk.’ Lizzo Reveals Grammy Night Was A Complete Blur

It’s been a momentous run for Truth Hurts star Lizzo and was cemented after she took home the Grammy Award for record of the year for About Damn Time, but she admitted Friday that most of that night was a blur, mainly because she had a little too much to drink on one of her biggest nights.

“I was so drunk,” she told Elvis Duran on The Morning Show. “Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point. We were like, ‘Wait. Did they do best new artist?’ We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, ‘Smile, smile.’”

What she did remember, though, was her seating during the event – where she sat on a star-studded table with Adele and Harry Styles.

“I had zero say in where I was sitting,” Lizzo revealed. “But Adele had 100% say in where she was sitting,” adding that “Adele FaceTimed me when I was at Grammy rehearsal a few days before and she was like ‘Oh my god, oh my god, we’re sitting next to each other.’”

She further disclosed that she was able to sneak in a flask of tequila for herself, and managed to stash another flask with white wine for the Easy on Me star.

“I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers,” she said with a laugh.

Lizzo earned five Grammy nominations this year for her hit records Special and About Damn Time, including album of the year, pop vocal album, song of the year, record of the year and pop solo performance.

During her acceptance speech, she delivered an inspirational message to her fans.

“In a world of darkness I’d like to believe that not only can people do good or good, we are good inherently,” she said. “And anybody at home who feels misunderstood, or the outside looking in like I did —Just stay true to yourself, because I promise you will find people you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”