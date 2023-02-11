Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
Times Leader

Sartorio & Son’s Barber Shop opens in 315 Marketplace

By Bill O’Boyle,

5 days ago
The staff with clients at Sartorio & Son’s Barber Shop, 1189 Route 315, in the 315 Marketplace plaza. From left: Frank Sartorio, with customer Ed Nork; Aldo Sartorio, with customer Carl Witkowski; and Francis DiBiasi, with customer Dr. Rick Coslett. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

PLAINS TWP. — The service is the same, the quality remains the same and the banter continues — the only thing different is the location.

After decades in downtown Wilkes-Barre, Sartorio & Son’s Barber Shop has moved to the 315 Marketplace on Route 315 in Plains Township.

The staff consists of Aldo Sartorio, his son, Frank, and Francis DiBiasi.

On Thursday morning, the shop was busy with customers and banter, mostly about Super Bowl LVII — Aldo and Frank are loyal Eagles fans.

“We’re thrilled to be in this new location,” Aldo said. “We have ample parking and it’s easy to get here.”

Sartorio & Sons opened in the new location on Jan. 10, and the shop is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 570-824-2325.

The 315 Marketplace Plaza is owned by developer Robert Tamburro of TFP Limited. He said he was thrilled to be able to provide a quality space for Sartorio & Son’s.

“It really is a great location,” Tamburro said. “And it is a bit bittersweet, leaving the downtown after so many years. But this is a great opportunity for them, and we are really excited to have them. It’s a great location for them and for their customers.”

Three longtime loyal customers were getting haircuts Thursday morning: Ed Nork, Carl Witkowski and Dr. Rick Coslett.

The conversation from football to cycling to just about anything was typical of what you have always been accustomed to at Sartorio & Son’s.

Also noted was that customers are offered free refreshments when they walk through the door.

The business began in 1956 when Aldo’s father, the late Frank Sartorio, opened in downtown Wilkes-Barre. And nearly 67 years later, Sartorio & Sons is still around and the experience has not changed. Also’s brother, Pete, left the business last year and moved to Delaware.

Customers still get a haircut, but they also check their egos at the door before embarking upon a journey that leaves them well-groomed, more knowledgeable about many topics and usually at the losing end of a witty war of words.

The phone in the new shop was ringing off the hook, as it always has at this barber shop. In addition to the phone calls, multiple conversations were occurring simultaneously. And at Sartorio & Son’s, everybody chimes in on more than one conversation to offer their two cents. And it’s all done in front of giant mirrors while Aldo, Frank and Francis ply their trade with very sharp instruments in their hands.

This is what you get at a barber shop — a constant flow of invaluable, but not always 100% accurate information.

Aldo smiles when he hears those stories. He and Peter started out as kids in their dad’s shop. As hair fell to the floor, the conversations — conducted while looking at each other in the mirrors — continued.

As the topics changed at a rapid pace, voices at times had to rise above the purr of a hand-held massage machine used to relax clients and the vacuum hose used to remove hair from clients’ clothes.

For Sartorio & Son’s, customer loyalty keeps the shop going. And with the new location, they are hoping that new clients will discover the shop.

“We’re proud of that loyalty,” Aldo said. “Being a barber, you’re never gonna be rich, but you have lots and lots of friends.”

And after 67 years, that’s just how things happen at Sartorio & Son’s — never a dull moment, never a bad haircut, and always a good time.

