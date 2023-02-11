Scotland vs Wales live stream: how to watch the Six Nations 2023

Scotland vs Wales live stream

Can Scotland make Six Nations history today? You can watch a Scotland vs Wales live stream free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brits can use a VPN to watch for free from abroad . Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via Virgin Media One. Peacock TV will broadcast the Six Nations round two in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans.

Scotland vs Wales live stream: Preview

Scotland host Wales at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in round two of the 2023 Six Nations. Gregor Townsend's team are fresh from last week's routing of England on English soil, and, having pulled off a hat-trick of Calcutta Cup victories, they'll be flying high. But history is not on their side...

Scotland have never won their first two matches in the Six Nations. The last time they won in rounds one and two, the tournament was called the Five Nations, and the year was 1996 – a full 27 years ago. So they'll be hoping to change the narrative at home today.

Which they may well do. Wales looked decidedly underwhelming against Ireland last weekend, in coach Warren Gatland's highly anticipated return. Admittedly Ireland are ranked the number one team in the world, so Wales were up against a more than worthy adversary. But still, there are a lot of improvements to be made.

Gatland recognises this, and has made some big changes for Saturday's team. Veterans Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric have been left out of the squad, in favour of younger blood: in come Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza (both from the Exeter Chiefs, and both making their national debut), with Tommy Reffell also new in the back-row.

Gatland suggests he's thinking about September's Rugby World Cup, not just about the task at hand.

"We still want to do well in this tournament," he said. "But we need to think long term as well in the next seven or eight months. We've got a huge disparity between those experienced players with the number of caps they've got and a lot of incredibly talented youngsters with a limited number of caps. We just need to find that balance."

Will he get the balance right against Scotland? Here's how you can watch live and find out.

Scotland vs Wales kicks off at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am EST on Saturday 11th February, at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Make sure you know how to watch a Scotland vs Wales Six Nations 2023 live stream .

Scotland vs Wales Six Nations 2023 free live stream

Viewers in the UK can watch the this Six Nations clash for free via terrestrial broadcasters BBC and S4C . Cord-cutters can access a free Wales vs Ireland live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access BBC, S4C or Virgin Media when travelling abroad . We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Never used a VPN? Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch Scotland vs Wales Six Nations 2023 from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Scotland vs Wales live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch a Scotland vs Wales live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Six Nations 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN for Scotland vs Wales

Using a VPN to watch Six Nations 2023 is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice . ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Scotland vs Wales, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Scotland vs Wales live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Scotland vs Wales live stream kick-off times

Global Scotland vs Wales kick-off times

UK: 4.45pm

4.45pm Central Europe: 5.45pm

5.45pm USA (EST/PST): 11.45am / 8.45am

11.45am / 8.45am Australia: 3.45am (Sunday)

3.45am (Sunday) New Zealand: 5.45am (Sunday)

Watch Scotland vs Wales live stream in the UK

You can watch Scotland vs Wales live and for free in the UK via BBC One.

Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

This means it's a piece of cake to watch the match online (either live or on catch-up), as you'll be able to get a free Six Nations live stream via the BBC iPlayer website or mobile app.

Remember: You can watch this match free on BBC iPlayer ( Use a VPN to access either service when travelling outside of the UK ) .

Watch Scotland vs Wales live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is on live broadcast duties for this clash in Edinburgh, with coverage starting at 4.15pm IST – half an hour before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via Virgin Media Player , with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Watch Scotland vs Wales live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

Scotland vs Wales is set to kick-off at 3.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Don't forget: Australian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Watch Scotland vs Wales live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off in Edinburgh is set for 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT today.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial .

You can also watch CNBC on Sling . You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Don't forget: US nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Watch Scotland vs Wales in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into Scotland vs Wales via Sky Sport , which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 5.45am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform – where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial .

Don't forget: New Zealand nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Scotland vs Wales live stream in South Africa

Super Sport has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing Scotland vs Wales live, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

Kick-off is set for 6.45pm SAST.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Don't forget: South African nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .

Scotland vs Wales live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Kick-off is at 12.45am (Sunday) in Singapore, 10.15pm IST in India, 9.45pm PKT in Pakistan and at 11.45pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

Don't forget: Asian nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN .