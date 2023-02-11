Change location
5 best early Presidents' Day mattress sales — save on Saatva, Nectar, more
By Louis Ramirez,9 days ago
From our favorite hybrid mattress to the best bed for side sleepers, Presidents Day mattress sales are an excellent opportunity to give your bedroom a makeover. Although the holiday is still a few days out, many beds featured in our best mattress guide are now on sale.
So we're rounding up the best early mattress sales you can get this weekend. We've specifically picked out beds we've tested, reviewed, and fully recommend. From the budget-friendly Nectar to our favorite budget organic mattress, here are the best sales happening now.
Best Presidents' Day mattress deals this weekend
Nectar: was $899 now $359 @ Nectar
Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review , we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049). View Deal
DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud
The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review , we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows. View Deal
Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix
Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "PDS25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $1,030 (was $1,374). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review , we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. View Deal
Awara Natural Hybrid: was $1,398 now $799 @ Awara
The Awara is regularly on sale and this month the maximum savings is up to $799. In our Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review , we called the Editor's Choice bed an affordable organic mattress with a luxurious feel. We also found it was great at alleviating joint pressure and keeping your spine properly aligned while you sleep. After discount, you can get twin for $799 (was $1,398) or the queen for $1,099 (was $1,898). Plus, you'll get a free sheet set, mattress protector, and pillows. View Deal
Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,355 now $955 @ Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review , we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin XL for $955 (was $1,355) or the queen for $1,595 (was $1,995). View Deal
How to find the best Presidents' Day mattress sales
- Never pay full price: Labor Day, Memorial Day, and July 4th are all great times for mattress deals. While Presidents' Day sales aren't as popular, they're still a great time to upgrade to a newer, better mattress.
- Use coupons: Like many retailers, mattress manufacturers occasionally offer discounts via coupon codes. Some brands are upfront about their promo codes and list them on their respective websites. Others have the tendency to hide them. Make sure to check out our guide to the best coupons via our guides: Nectar promo codes , Tempur Pedic promo codes , Purple promo codes , Casper promo codes , DreamCloud coupons , Avocado mattress promo codes , Brentwood Home coupon codes , and Awara promo codes .
- Know your return policy: Buying a new mattress can be tricky. Perhaps you're relying on user reviews or word of mouth. Or maybe you've already tried the mattress and have finally found the right mattress deal. Either way, you should always know the mattress' return policy should you have to return it. Some companies offer 100-night trials with free return shipping and no penalty fees , whereas others offer 18-months trials with similar shipping policies.
- Save with Medicare: If you're in the US and buying a mattress to help with a medical condition such as chronic back pain, you may be eligible for Medicare support. For all the facts you need to know, see our article on what types of mattresses are covered by Medicare .
Shop all early Presidents' Day mattress deals this weekend
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): Prez Day sale — 33% off sitewide
- Avocado: 10% off sitewide via "SAVE10"
- Awara: up to $499 off mattresses + free $499 sleep bundle
- Bear: 35% off sitewide via code "PD35"
- Big Fig: save $400 off all mattresses via code "PRES"
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide via code "PRESDAY25"
- Casper: up to $600 off off mattresses and select bedding
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress + free sleep bundle
- DreamCloud: 25% off sitewide + $599 free bed set w/ mattress
- Helix: 25% off sitewide + 2 free pillows via "PDS25"
- Saatva: up to $400 off mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off select mattress sets
