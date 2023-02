Yahoo Sports

A little Hinkle Magic as Butler upsets No. 15 Xavier in wild finish By Akeem Glaspie, Indianapolis Star, 9 days ago

By Akeem Glaspie, Indianapolis Star, 9 days ago

Another game, another wild finish at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Tied against No. 15 Xavier, Eric Hunter Jr. took the inbound pass with nine seconds left, went ...