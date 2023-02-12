Rainbow PUSH, Moms of Chicago host forums for mayoral candidates

Rainbow PUSH Coalition hosts mayoral forum 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The men and women running for mayor of Chicago faced off in another mayoral forum Saturday.

This one was organized by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. It was the first ever People's Agenda Forum – in partnership with Project H.O.O.D. It was held at the New Beginnings Church of Chicago, 6620 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Seven of the nine candidates for mayor – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Roderick Sawyer, and Paul Vallas – took part in the forum. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Willie Wilson were not present.

Among the questions the candidates were asked were how they would make the city's Black and brown communities on the South and West sides more prosperous like the white communities of the North Side – and make the city fair.

Buckner said he would lead a change in policy – calling it a problem in particular that communities such as the Gold Coast and River North are benefiting from Tax Increment Financing district funding that was originally intended to improve blighted areas, while neighborhoods such as Bronzeville and Washington Heights are getting "scraps."

Garcia said his economic development plan calls for "unprecedented investment" using the U.S. Infrastructure and Jobs Act to bring in housing and retail development, using the Manufacturing Act to bring "sustainable manufacturing," and growing the tech sector.

Green returned to a plan for a city-owned bank that would invest in the South and West sides – and also called investing to bring more home ownership to the city's neighborhoods.

Johnson argued that the "budget schemes of the 90s" are to blame for the fact that Chicago now suffers from such inequality, and touted his own budget plan – eliminating debt and making critical investments without raising property taxes. He also said the "ultra-rich" and major corporations need to "pay their fair share" in taxes.

Ald. King touted the ways she has already encouraged investment in her 4th Ward, which stretches along the lakefront from the South Loop to the northern part of Hyde Park – including multimillion-dollar commitments to schools and affordable housing.

Sawyer said all 77 Chicago community areas should be self-sustaining with amenities that make a community livable – including a grocery store, professional services, and entertainment venues. He said he has the "experience and intention" to undertake such a mission.

Vallas called for the creation of an independent development authority that would focus on economic development on the South and West sides, and setting up a community investment fund in which revenues from Tax Increment Financing districts, the Chicago casino, and other sources would be placed and distributed fairly.

Also addressed at the forum were subjects such as lead levels in tap water.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were also present for the forum.

The group Moms of Chicago also held a mayoral forum Saturday. Candidates were to asked about improving public safety and public schools along with addressing the health and economic disparities across Chicago neighborhoods.

The Moms of Chicago forum began at 4 p.m. at Logos Baptist Assembly near 108th and Halsted streets.

The mayoral election is coming up on Feb. 28.