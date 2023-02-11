Open in App
Andrew Luck is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Kevin Hickey,

9 days ago
When the 2023 season is concluded, it will mark five consecutive seasons since former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck suddenly retired in the middle of the preseason.

Because that much time has passed since that historic night, Luck will officially be eligible to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with several other notable players who have now been out of the league for five seasons.

Some of those first-year ballot names include edge rusher Julius Peppers, safety Eric Berry, tight end Antonio Gates, wide receiver Brandon Marshall and linebacker Derrick Johnson, to name a few.

Luck will be joining a number of prominent former Colts on the ballot when the voting begins for the 2024 class. Chiefly among them include wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive ends Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis. Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis also is on the ballot for the first time.

Both Wayne and Freeney were finalists for the 2023 class but failed to make it while Mathis made it to the semifinalist round.

As notable as Luck’s name is around the NFL circles, it would be difficult to construct a Hall of Fame argument for the quirky former No. 1 overall pick.

He was a great player without a doubt, but he played just 86 games across five and a half seasons while failing to grab any All-Pro selections. He also never received an MVP vote throughout his career.

Luck deserves to be in the team’s Ring of Honor one day and while he will carry one of the biggest names among the first-year ballot candidates for the 2024 Hall of Fame, it’s difficult to see him getting in.

