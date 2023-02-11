2023 mock draft roundup 3.0: Experts predict Colts' selection

The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2023 NFL draft, but the mock drafts are being conducted at an extremely high rate.

Though we still have to get through the NFL combine and all of the pro days that are set over the next few months, we have a relatively strong idea of what the Colts are going to want to do in the draft.

There certainly are questions pertaining to which prospects they prefer and whether they want to move up in the draft order. But we may not know the answer to those questions until draft night itself comes around.

Here’s our second mock draft roundup of the 2023 offseason:

Draft Wire

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Mock Draft Date: Feb. 7

Author: Luke Easterling

Author’s Take: “This pick has to be a quarterback, whether the Colts trade up to No. 1 or stay here. Kentucky’s Will Levis will get some consideration here, but Stroud is easily the more complete, pro-ready prospect, with a level of polish that should allow him to be successful as a Week 1 starter in his rookie season.”

Touchdown Wire

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Mock Draft Date: Feb. 11

Author: Doug Farrar

Author’s Take: N/A

NFL.com

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Mock Draft Date: Feb. 7

Author: Lance Zierlein

Author’s Take: “It’s hard to imagine the Colts wanting to turn to another veteran quarterback with limited upside. Instead, they go young and build for the future.”

The Athletic

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Mock Draft Date: Feb. 8

Author: Diante Lee

Author’s Take: “If I had to pick a team most likely to trade up to No. 1, it’d be the Colts. No matter what happens with Indianapolis’ coaching search, this team isn’t leaving the offseason with another veteran retread at quarterback.

Here, they take Will Levis, who — when he has had the right supporting cast around him — has played just as well as any quarterback in this class. The Colts’ running backs and receiving corps are interesting, but for Levis to maximize those pieces and help out his offensive line, the Colts would have to allow him to do something Kentucky wouldn’t: use his legs. If we see more of Levis’ athletic potential, the tools are all there.”

NFL.com

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Pick: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Mock Draft Date: Feb. 10

Author: Cynthia Frelund

Author’s Take: “Young’s ability to set his feet and secure his balance (his platform) ranks in the top 15 percent in my 10-season sample, helping to explain his accuracy and adding context to what the eyeball test tells us.”

CBS Sports

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Pick: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (Mock trade to No. 1)

Mock Draft Date: Feb. 10

Author: Tom Fornelli

Author’s Take: “There is no obvious No. 1 QB in this class, but based on the Colts’ prior choices at QB, I have a hard time believing they’d go for the smaller Bryce Young. Stroud has his weak spots, but his performance against Georgia in a loss may have been the most impressive of his career, and there’s no doubting his decision-making and accuracy in a clean pocket.”