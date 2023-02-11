Open in App
Paterson, NJ
See more from this location?
ABCNY

Memorials held in Queens, Paterson for local family killed in Turkey 7.8 magnitude earthquake

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z60kH_0kkDE4BJ00

A memorial service was held Saturday for the Queens family tragically killed in the recent Turkey earthquake.

The service took place Saturday afternoon at a mosque in Sunnyside.

Burak Firik, his wife Kimberly, and their two young sons were all killed in one of the subsequent earthquakes that struck hours after the initial one.

The Firiks, from Corona, Queens, were in Turkey for over a month visiting family.

Paterson Mayor André Sayegh will also lead a vigil in New Jersey for the victims. Paterson has a large Turkish population.

Earlier in the week, members of a mosque prayed for the family and the thousands of people killed in the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) confirmed Firik's death. He was a former board member.

"It is with sadness we announce that former CAIR-NY Board Member, Burak Firik, and his wife and two baby children, passed away in the earthquake in Turkey," CAIR-NY said in a statement. "We pray for Allah's mercy for our brother Burak, his family, and all those who have returned to our Creator. Ameen."

At the Mimar Sinan mosque in Sunnyside on Thursday, members prayed for the family.

RELATED | How to help with Turkey earthquake relief effort in Tri-State area

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and support across the Tri-State area following the devastating earthquake that struck in Turkey and Syria. Anthony Johnson has the story.

"We did a video call," best friend Dogan Kimilli said. "He said he was ok, his family was ok, he showed me around it was so bad."

Burak Firik sent Kimilli devastating videos of the damage after the first quake, but hours later another quake hit, and Kimilli learned the worst.

The family was on the fifth floor of an apartment building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey when the building collapsed during the earthquake.

"The building collapsed," he said. "Five-story building, they were under the debris for 24-26 hours, when they were found, the whole family was hugging each other."

The pre-dawn quake was centered in the town of Pazarcik in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province and was followed by several powerful aftershocks.

Thousands of buildings were toppled on both sides of the border, and the death toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched for survivors in the massive piles of rubble.

As for the Firik family, Burak studied at Columbia University. He worked in computer science for IBM and Amazon but left the corporate world to build a real estate investment business.

He was passionate about his community and quietly raised money for the renovation of his mosque.

"He's always contributing, he's the most generous person for this renovation," Turkish Islamic Cultural Center President Ali Kocabas said.

Burak Firik's wife, Kimberly, was Ecuadorian and converted to Islam. They lived near her family in Corona.

"Kimberly was very kind and everyone loved her, she was very helpful to everyone who ever needed help, she was a very lovely person," friend Nurcan Kimilli said.

Burak was a marathon runner who had important goals, and Dogan Kimilli hopes to honor them.

"Inshallah, I will follow his dreams and I will help him to do all his dreams hopefully," he said.

If you would like to help with relief efforts, you can donate through Unicef and a LaunchGood campaign online .

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Queens, NY newsLocal Queens, NY
Gunman opens fire on Queens bodega worker twice in shocking attack
Queens, NY2 days ago
Man killed in Whitestone house fire
New York City, NY4 days ago
Program offering free laundry aims to wash troubles away for students in Queens
Queens, NY4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 dead dolphins washed ashore at Sandy Hook Bay
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ19 hours ago
Firefighters battle massive brush fire in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY19 hours ago
Community rallies together in support of Brooklyn U-Haul rampage victims
Brooklyn, NY13 hours ago
Man killed, family injured in Bronx high-rise apartment building fire
Bronx, NY8 hours ago
15-year-old boy dies while subway surfing on J train in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY47 minutes ago
Long Island police in Bay Shore searching for stolen WWI-era machine gun worth $20K
Bay Shore, NY15 hours ago
Police: Man drags victim, punches him several times in Manhattan subway attack
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Growing controversy over Staten Island hot dog vendor fighting to keep spot truck had for decades
Staten Island, NY17 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Bronx apartment building
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
Central Park Zoo stopping all efforts to recapture Flaco the escaped owl
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Police searching for man who vandalized mobile synagogue in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
Video shows person apparently lighting Pride flag on fire outside SoHo restaurant
Manhattan, NY21 hours ago
Brooklyn pastor fatally struck by car after tripping on the street
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
2 injured after fire breaks out at Lower Manhattan high-rise
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man shot in the back in East Harlem
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
75-year-old man found beaten to death in Coney Island apartment
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Hazmat: Lithium-ion battery not the cause of Staten Island fire; over 20 firefighters hurt
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits Staten Island to talk about protecting law and order
Staten Island, NY19 hours ago
3 dead, including 1 juvenile in Linden shooting: Police
Linden, NJ2 days ago
14-year-old killed after stabbing near school in East Side High School in Paterson
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
Multi-alarm fire ravages home on Staten Island; 22 firefighters hurt, including 3 seriously
Staten Island, NY3 days ago
Fire breaks out at Brooklyn e-bike shop; 2 firefighters injured
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
SUV crashes into car, fatally hits car wash employee before driving off in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Malcolm X assassination: Lawsuit to allege coverup by NYPD, other government agencies
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Search on for person who dumped 4-foot-long alligator in Prospect Park
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
The Countdown: Big school board meeting in NJ; President Biden on aerial objects
Bayville, NY4 days ago
Decade-long health concerns found where students suffered medical episodes at Long Island school
Smithtown, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy