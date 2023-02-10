Saving for college is a top priority for Hispanics/Latinos — and a financial stress for many parents. Consider these creative ways to save for your kids’ college. One of the bedrock beliefs shared by most Hispanic/Latino families – whether new to the U.S. or several generations along – is the power of education to transform their fortunes. That’s why, even when money is tight, they generally choose to put what they do have into sending their kids to better schools. In fact, a study by Merrill found that affluent Hispanics/Latinos largely share the belief that a traditional higher education is essential, not just for career success, but also as an important marker of community achievement. That may be part of the reason that Hispanic/Latino Americans aged 25–29 who have earned at least a bachelor’s degree more than doubled from 2000 to 2019.

9 DAYS AGO