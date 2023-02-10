Read full article on original website
Related
CBC News
Clan Mothers want to buy vacant Point Douglas lot for $1, build transitional housing for women
A group led by Indigenous women hopes to build a healing village on a plot of vacant land in Point Douglas — but first they need the City of Winnipeg to sell it to them. The city is considering a proposal — brought to its property and development committee Thursday — to sell a Maple Street property to the Clan Mothers Healing Village for $1. The group wants to build a transitional housing and social enterprise facility for women and two-spirit people at risk of violence and sexual exploitation.
CBC News
'We could fill 200 houses,' says tiny home community founder
It's been just over a year since the first people moved into the 12 Neighbours Community, a tiny home development in Fredericton, and founder Marcel LeBrun says it's now grown to 44 units and 45 members. That includes seven people who arrived in the north-side community in recent days. Forty-two...
Money Sense: Smart – and surprising – ways to pay for your children’s education
Saving for college is a top priority for Hispanics/Latinos — and a financial stress for many parents. Consider these creative ways to save for your kids’ college. One of the bedrock beliefs shared by most Hispanic/Latino families – whether new to the U.S. or several generations along – is the power of education to transform their fortunes. That’s why, even when money is tight, they generally choose to put what they do have into sending their kids to better schools. In fact, a study by Merrill found that affluent Hispanics/Latinos largely share the belief that a traditional higher education is essential, not just for career success, but also as an important marker of community achievement. That may be part of the reason that Hispanic/Latino Americans aged 25–29 who have earned at least a bachelor’s degree more than doubled from 2000 to 2019.
Boys Home Receives Donation From Mountain View Elementary School
Boys Home has received over 3,000 books, games, posters and educational resources from Mountain View Elementary School. At the beginning of each school year, teachers sort through materials from the previous year. Items they are not using often get stored in the school’s library. Library Media Teacher Darilyn McGraw wanted to make sure the items were used to benefit other children. The school already had a connection to Boys Home through Mr. Howard Nicely, the school’s gym teacher. His wife, Renada Nicely, is a driving instructor at Boys Home. Darilyn stated, “The principals and I discussed ways to save the books...
BBC
Cost of living: Foodbank launched at Swansea University
A foodbank for university students has been launched after concerns some are struggling with rising costs. Swansea University Students' Union (SU) said it supported students to set up the service after concerns some could not afford to eat. An SU officer said about 70 food parcels were claimed within 30...
wonkhe.com
Searching for the right frame for student experience
Universities need a lens through which to view the student experience that allows them to see what’s really there, not ideologically constructed models of “consumer” or “partner”, or “future employee” that can only see the aspects of student experience that the model affords.
Comments / 0