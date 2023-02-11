Hollywood’s Bachelor! Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dating History: From His Ex-Girlfriends to Rumored Flings

With an acting career to be proud of and the looks to match, it's no surprise that Leonardo DiCaprio has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world.

The Hollywood heartthrob's last relationship was with model Camila Morrone . The couple started dating in 2017 and were together for four years. In Touch confirmed Leo and Camila's split in August 2022, when a source revealed that the former couple had hit a “rough patch” in their relationship.

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” the insider explained at the time. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

In 2019, the Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood actor and Camila became a meme after he was spotted taking her picture at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, where they stayed during the Cannes Film Festival.

"I saw the meme: You either die a hero or you live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend," the brunette beauty said while chatting about the viral snap with Vanity Fair . "Poor thing, he's being called an Instagram boyfriend," Camila noted, before praising his accomplishments. "He's an environmentalist and a movie star and it doesn't mean a thing!"

Leonardo and Camila were first linked in December 2017, but it's reported they started seeing each other in April 2018. Prior to their involvement, the actor has made headlines for his many other romances (both rumored and real) with famous starlets.

It seems the award-winning star has a "type," considering how he's dated so many other leggy models in the past.

Leonardo was previously spotted getting cozy with actress Blake Lively , model Gisele Bündchen , as well as Baywatch babe Kelly Rohrbach , just to name a few. Romance rumors even swirled around Leonardo and heiress Paris Hilton .

The formerly infamous bachelor also was speculated to be with Rihanna at one point, after they were spotted together at the Coachella Music Festival.

Even though he's been associated with several of the hottest A-listers, Leonardo doesn't get serious with everyone he dates. The actor has hit the red carpet with only two of his girlfriends throughout his career, Kristen Zang and Gisele. On top of that, he has reportedly only taken a few of the ladies to meet his mom, so clearly , they have to have something special if he is going to take that step.

In November 2021, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star made headlines after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos responded to a viral video of his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez , fawning over Leonardo during their appearance at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Film Gala.

"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something," the entrepreneur quipped in a follow-up tweet days after the video made the rounds, sharing a photo of himself next to a sign that read, "DANGER! STEEP CLIFF FATAL DROP."

In January 2023, rumors began swirling that Leo was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani after the pair was spotted partying together in January. “This wasn’t a hookup, just a friend," a source revealed to In Touch , noting that Leo was "so upset" about the speculation.

