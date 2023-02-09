Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robins and Blue Jays Don't Signal the Arrival of Spring Here, But The Sounds of Other Birds WillDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Why Atlanta is a Thriving Hub for Business and InvestmentInformed InsightAtlanta, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized in drive-by shooting at SW Atlanta convenience store
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting over the weekend at a southwest Atlanta convenience store. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alison Court around 1:45 Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was walking into the store when someone in a nearby car started shooting...
Police investigating deadly shooting at popular DeKalb sports bar
An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a person was found shot and killed at a popular bar and restaurant.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening. 11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.
Man shot while walking to Atlanta store, police investigating
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man injured Sunday afternoon.
1 in custody, 1 at large after fatal shooting at Stonecrest sports bar
One person is in custody and another is still at large after a shooting left a man dead outside a Stonecrest sports bar early Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police.
Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
An exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon outside a Walmart in DeKalb County stirred anxiety among shoppers in the area....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down
ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown. On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
1 dead in double shooting at SE Atlanta apartment complex
One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, poli...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say
ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
'It makes me so angry' | Henry County family of 12 given 7 days to move out of tornado-damaged home
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — It's now been one month since tornadoes touched down across the 11Alive viewing area. They left a wide swath of damage in their wake, and many people are still trying to pick their lives back up. That includes a Henry County family with no place to live as of Sunday.
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Murder trial of suspect in Downtown Atlanta hookah bar shooting to begin Monday
ATLANTA - At 9:30 Monday morning, 21-year-old Damon Wilson is scheduled to walk into the Fulton County Superior Court to stand trial for the murder of 28-year-old Ty Ross. Ross’ murder led to the closure of the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on the 300 block of Luckie Street, and a citywide push for better nightlife safety. He was working as a security guard the night of Feb. 2, 2022, when management allegedly kicked out Wilson. Prosecutors accuse Wilson of pulling out a gun and killing Ross.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Fugitive Unit arrests two men suspected in different murders, on same day
The DeKalb County Fugitive Unit made two arrests of suspects involved in two different crimes on Feb. 3. The first arrest was of Decatur resident Nakia Dunta Dorsey, 23, who is suspected in the murder of a Decatur woman last year. According to the warrants, Dorsey caused the death of...
APD: Man dead, another injured following shooting
ATLANTA — A double shooting left one man dead, and another injured on Saturday morning, according to Atlanta Police Department. The department said they received a call around 6:54 a,m. that two people had been shot at 100 Fulton St. SE. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two men shot and transported them to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
Republic Lounge announces closing following deadly shooting of co-owner
ATLANTA — A week after the deadly shooting of the co-owner of a popular Atlanta lounge, their business has announced its closure online. Twelve hours ago, the Instagram page for the lounge posted a photo stating "Republic Closed" with the description "RIP @RepublicATL 2019/2023." Last Saturday, their co-owner Michael...
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
Comments / 0