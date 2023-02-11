Open in App
Denver, CO
Remembering DeMarcus Ware's best moments as a Bronco

By Brandon Walker,

9 days ago
After the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame was announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors, we look back at former pass rusher DeMarcus Ware’s best moments in a Denver Bronco uniform.

Recovering a fumble vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

As the Broncos went on their 2015 Super Bowl run, Ware recovered a crucial fumble that was forced by cornerback Bradley Roby in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional game. Denver went on to score the go-ahead touchdown that put the game away.

Fake spin move vs. San Francisco 49ers

A master of the sack, Ware unleashed one of the savviest moves of his career on October 19, 2014 during a Sunday Night Football game. As San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick tried moving in the pocket, Ware faked a spin move that freed him for a sack. The Broncos ended up routing the 49ers in a 42-17 victory.

Recording two sacks at Super Bowl 50

In the only Super Bowl appearance of his long career, Ware made the most of his time on the biggest stage. Ware recorded two sacks of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, which was second only to eventual Super Bowl 50 MVP, Von Miller (2.5 sacks). The Broncos, behind their historic defense, won their third Super Bowl in franchise history, 24-10.

Enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

DeMarcus Ware becomes the 11th member of the Denver Broncos to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Although his time with the Broncos was short, it was memorable. Denver made Ware a Super Bowl champion, the next-highest pinnacle a pro football player can achieve. Congratulations, DeMarcus! You deserve it.

