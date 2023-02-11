Remembering DeMarcus Ware's best moments as a Bronco

As the Broncos went on their 2015 Super Bowl run, Ware recovered a crucial fumble that was forced by cornerback Bradley Roby in the fourth quarter of the AFC Divisional game. Denver went on to score the go-ahead touchdown that put the game away.
Fake spin move vs. San Francisco 49ers
A master of the sack, Ware unleashed one of the savviest moves of his career on October 19, 2014 during a Sunday Night Football game. As San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick tried moving in the pocket, Ware faked a spin move that freed him for a sack. The Broncos ended up routing the 49ers in a 42-17 victory.
Recording two sacks at Super Bowl 50
In the only Super Bowl appearance of his long career, Ware made the most of his time on the biggest stage. Ware recorded two sacks of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, which was second only to eventual Super Bowl 50 MVP, Von Miller (2.5 sacks). The Broncos, behind their historic defense, won their third Super Bowl in franchise history, 24-10.
