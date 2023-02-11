Real Madrid make surprise approach for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – report

Real Madrid have reached out to Jurgen Klopp in an bid to potentially prise him away from Liverpool this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Los Blancos face Al Hilal in Saturday's Club World Cup final, but they have had an up-and-down start to 2023, winning only two of their five LaLiga games since the turn of the year – losing two, including a 1-0 defeat at Mallorca last time out.

As such, the reigning champions now trail league leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona by eight points – and there has been speculation that Carlo Ancelotti could be sacked at the end of the season if Real fail to win a major trophy.

Under pressure: Carlo Ancelotti (Image credit: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

And according to Barcelona-based newspaper El Nacional (via Goal ), Real have already been in touch with Klopp to discuss the possibility of becoming their new manager.

Doubt has been cast over Klopp's own future as Liverpool continue to endure a torrid campaign and face an uphill battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

But the German could yet lead the Reds to glory this term – in the Champions League, where they face Ancelotti's Real in the last 16 this month, in a repeat of last year's final.

Vinicius Jr's goal clinched victory for Los Blancos in Paris – and that Ancelotti's position appears uncertain only seven months later really rams home the constant, intense scrutiny which comes with the territory of managing silverware-obsessed Real.