The F-22 Raptor scores its second aerial kill after shooting down “high-altitude object” over Alaska by means of another AIM-9X Sidewinder By Dario Leone, 5 days ago

The F-22 has fired another AIM-9X missile to shot down an aerial object. This time it took place over Alaska. The Pentagon described it as ...