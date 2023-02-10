ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motor1.com

2024 Cupra Tavascan Electric SUV Spied With Production Body

Cupra signaled its intentions toward coming out with an electric crossover in September 2019 with the unveiling of the Tavascan concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show. In March 2021, the Spanish brand announced plans to launch a production version in 2024. Last year in June, the road-going model was briefly brought onto the stage during the brand's Unstoppable Impulse event. Later the same month, spies caught a test mule wearing the VW ID.4's body.
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Is So Hot the Giulia and Stelvio Will Get Its Looks

We have known for a while that the Alfa Romeo brand will grow from its two models today to a lineup of five global electric vehicles in 2028. The new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale will be the last Alfa to still have an internal-combustion engine. But after meeting with senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo Brand North America Larry Dominique, MotorTrend has learned more details about what is in the pipeline.
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen VR6 Engine Officially Dead In America

It's a sad thing to have to announce, but the Volkswagen VR6 that's powered some of the great Volkswagen models won't be available in a new car in the US again. Volkswagen has never been afraid of updating its engines but emissions are the VR6's problem. "The VR6 engine is...
Carscoops

Tastefully Restored VW T1 Samba Bus Has A Porsche Engine

The original VW bus is undeniably cool in stock form, but it can really shine with a few modifications. A great example is the pictured 1965 VW T1 Samba, featuring a Porsche engine swap, chassis upgrades, Fuchs wheels, and a leather-wrapped interior as part of a complete restoration project. The...
fox56news.com

Lexus to be focus of new Toyota CEO’s EV push

Toyota’s incoming CEO, Koji Sato, has provided the first details of his overarching strategy for the company he’s set to run from Apr. 1. Sato said on Monday there are three main areas of automotive development he plans to focus on: electrification, intelligence, and diversification. He said electrification...
fox56news.com

$2B DOE loan to Redwood Materials could boost US EV battery content

Battery-recycling firm Redwood Materials may soon received a $2 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to expand its operations. The DOE on Thursday made a conditional commitment for the loan, which would go toward a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing facility in Nevada, according to a Reuters report.
NEVADA STATE
motor1.com

UK: Watch BMW M5 E39 battle Alpina B10 V8 and B10 V8S in close drag races

Alpina started in 1965 as a tuning and racing shop for BMW models. It would transition to building its own completed models, being a designated automobile manufacturer in Germany since 1983. In the early 2000s, Alpina built the B10 V8 and the hotter B10 V8S based on the E39 5 Series. A new Carwow video has the two Alpina saloons lining up to race another E39 – the M5.
conceptcarz.com

Bentley Continental GT S range claims Robb Report Car of the Year

• Continental S range focused on driving pleasure, driving performance and visual presence wows annual prestigious luxury car competition. •Bentley named Robb Report's Car of the Year back to back; GT Speed recognized as 2022 Car of the Year. •2023 competition marks brand's fourth win for the Continental. •S range...
FLORIDA STATE
Carscoops

1,000-HP TT RS vs 1,100-HP R8: The Ultimate Tuned Audi Drag Race

Ordinarily, if you were to line up an Audi TT and an Audi R8 for a drag race, it would be the mid-engined supercar that easily outsprinted its smaller and less powerful sibling. However, this race between a TT RS and an R8 is a little different than most as the duo have been comprehensively modified.
fox56news.com

Ford still working on roof-mounted airbags, files another patent

Ford has filed a second patent application for roof-mounted airbags aimed at offering added crash protection to vehicle occupants. The automaker filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2021 (it was published in late 2022) showing roof-mounted airbags that deploy from a vehicle’s headliner and surround the occupants. Now a second application has appeared showing a similar concept.
fox56news.com

The 7 best diesel trucks

) — Diesel vehicles have better fuel efficiency and more torque than their gasoline-powered counterparts. Although diesel-powered passenger cars have become a rarity in the American auto market, diesel pickups have prevailed as a popular choice for truck buyers who want a more efficient yet more powerful hauler. What...

