We have known for a while that the Alfa Romeo brand will grow from its two models today to a lineup of five global electric vehicles in 2028. The new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale will be the last Alfa to still have an internal-combustion engine. But after meeting with senior vice president and head of Alfa Romeo Brand North America Larry Dominique, MotorTrend has learned more details about what is in the pipeline.

11 DAYS AGO