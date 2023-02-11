Assassin's Creed Origins director leaves Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Origins director Jean Guesdon is leaving Ubisoft after 17 years with the world-renowned company.

"2023 will start for me with the end of a bit more than 17 formidable years at Ubisoft Montreal," Guesdon explained via a post on their LinkedIn page.

"I can’t express how much I owe to this unique company,” they added. “So many people met, so many skills learned, and so many projects shipped. And Assassin’s Creed, of course, Assassin’s Creed.

"Thank you Ubi, very very much!!"

The director did not, however, reveal their next project or where it would be.

Assassin's Creed Origins is widely considered one of the franchise's greatest entries and received a rare 5 out of 5 stars when GamesRadar+ reviewed it back in 2017.

"This is the most cohesive Assassins experience yet," we wrote at the time. "And does it explain everything for 10 years of the Creed? Of course it does. Everything gets an origins story. Feathers, missing fingers, hidden blades, the Creed itself and even that logo.

"Everything is present and correct and the campaign conclusion will send Assassin’s Creed lore fans suitably giddy while simultaneously teasing a new era of Creed for the years ahead. Confident, exhilarating and utterly deadly, Assassin’s Creed Origins is now, finally, the one to beat."

At the end of January, rumors began to swirl that Far Cry 7 is reportedly in development , along with a standalone multiplayer spin-off game in the series.

Some reports suggest Far Cry 7 would be ditching its current Dunia game engine for Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine. For those unfamiliar with the engine, it's what The Division 2 is built on, and what the forthcoming Ubisoft Star Wars game will utilize when it eventually releases.

