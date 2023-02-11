Man accused in Tremont quadruple shooting charged with murder

Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting Friday in Tremont that left one man dead.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument outside of a Popeye's restaurant on East Tremont around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the man who died was shot in the torso and has been identified as 24-year-old Jermiah Smith.

A 37-year-old man was also shot in the torso and remains in critical condition.

Police say the other two victims have less severe injuries and are expected to be OK.

Salvatore was charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.