‘Fast X’ Trailer Release Makes Twitter Erupt With Jokes, Hot Takes

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Following the release of the Fast X trailer, fans of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise took to social media with jokes and hot takes.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

In the trailer, the Fast X cast is seen getting out of a vehicle. Star of the film, Jason Mamoa, shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Was that lavender sparkle, ooooohhhhhh look good. Had the time of my life filming this, mahalo for hiring me to ahhhhh. Do what i do buy tickets now. It’s on.”

The Fast Saga Twitter also shared an extensive trailer for Fast X, to which fans had some more thoughts. “The Fast & Furious X trailer just dropped and there’s Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez in some sort of brain swapping machine in a secret government lab and I’d like to remind everyone this franchise was originally about street racers stealing DVD players,” one fan tweeted.

Another Fast fan also declared that the franchise needs to go back to some basics. “We need to bring back color-coordinating Fast & Furious characters with their vehicle.”

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X follows Van Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his family as they are targeted by drug kingpin Hernan Reyes’ vengeful son. Starring with Diesel and Mamoa are Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, and Charlize Theron. The film is set to be released on May 19, 2023.

‘Fast X’ Director Louis Leterrier Talks About Bringing ‘Fast Five’ Back in the New Trailer

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the new trailer, Fast X director Lous Leterrier discussed why he wanted to make sure that Fast Five was involved in the upcoming film somehow.

“[Fast Five] is easily the best movie of the franchise,” Leterrier claimed. “It’s the greatest. That chase with the safe, it’s the greatest moment in cinema history.”

Leterrier also explained that the audience should expect to see a lot more flashback scenes from Fast Five in Fast X. However, it will be from different perspectives. “We took these scenes, and we created it through the eyes of the other guys,” Leterrier shared. “We see them from afar and they’re like, ‘Take them out. They’re bad guys, they stole our safe.’ That’s what’s interesting.”

Leterrier then added that the different perspective will also be tying Fast X’s villain, Momoa’s Dante, back into the franchise and giving the Fast & Furious saga an ultimate ending.

Meanwhile, Leterrier spoke about the importance of bringing back street racing in Fast X. “That was so important to me,” the director explained. “That was not in the script, it’s something I added. I hadn’t seen a street race for a while and I wanted the antagonist to be a driver. I wanted to see our actors behind the wheel.”