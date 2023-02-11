Open in App
Lumberton, NC
See more from this location?
The Robesonian

From the fringe

By Staff report,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiU64_0kkBTZoo00

PSRC Association of Educational Office Professionals to hold golf tournament

The Public Schools of Robeson County Association of Educational Office Professionals will hold its 16th Annual Golf Tournament March 3. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

Registration forms and checks are available at robeson.k12.nc.us and can be mailed to Rosa L. Locklear or Emma Carter at PSRCEOP, 4045 Deep Branch Road, Lumberton, NC 28360.

The cost per golfer is $60. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for seniors and an office professional with the Public Schools of Robeson County. Sponsorship includes $100 hole sponsors and $50 cart sponsors.

For more information, email Rosa Locklear at rosa.locklear2@robeson.k12.nc.us .

Fairmont Golf Club news

Wilkie Lowry recorded his fourth career hole-in-one in this week’s Senior Shootout. Lowry used a 9-iron to ace the 118-yard par-3 eighth hole.

Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone. The winners of the second flight were Randy Graham and Tom Lee with Tim Moore and Rick Rogers coming in second place. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson were the third flight winners followed by Richard Lowery and Daryl McIver. Warren Bowen, Wilkie Lowry, Roy Williamson and Bucky Beasley were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 73, James Thompson 73, Michael Connor 76, Mark Madden 76, James Cox 76, James Barron 77, Butch Lennon 77, Tommy Davis 78, Bert Thomas 78, Andy Andrews 78, Rickey Hamilton 78, J.T. Powers 78 and Chris Barfield 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 63, two strokes ahead of runners-up Roy Williamson and Cliff Nance.

Leroy Gautier and Keith Cox won the first flight with a 74, one stroke ahead of Tim Moore and Al Almond, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Closest to the pin winners were Jim Rogers, Atlas Warwick and Bob Antone.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lumberton, NC
School board approves ‘Mike Smith Stadium’ naming
Red Springs, NC1 day ago
Pirates’ Harris signs with Barton soccer
Lumberton, NC11 hours ago
RCC begins Ice House Entrepreneurship Program
Lumberton, NC11 hours ago
Most Popular
UNCP set to host annual BraveNation Powwow, Gathering March 18
Pembroke, NC17 hours ago
Big shift favors Pirates in 4th: Lumberton boys advance to U-8 final
Lumberton, NC6 hours ago
Lumbee Tribal Council backs ‘Kayla’s Act’
Lumberton, NC8 hours ago
Rowland: the longest meeting
Rowland, NC23 hours ago
Hot shooting sparks Braves in win over Chowan
Pembroke, NC1 day ago
UNCP School of Business earns AACSB accreditation extension
Pembroke, NC2 days ago
Tourism sector finds local voice for recovery
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Local roundup: St. Pauls girls eke past Red Springs in 3OT Southeastern semifinal
Red Springs, NC20 hours ago
PSRC Early College to soon launch JROTC program
Lumberton, NC6 days ago
Black History Month exhibit features local artist
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
PSRC shines at NC Beta Convention
Greensboro, NC10 days ago
Red Springs native serves aboard one of the Navy’s most versatile combat ships
Red Springs, NC9 hours ago
Robesonian printing press project on schedule
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
New BLET Summer Academy coming to Robeson Community College
Lumberton, NC9 days ago
A true love story: RCC Alums Artie and Fanina Stewart
Lumberton, NC6 days ago
UNCP student designs Old Main Stream Academy mascot
Pembroke, NC6 days ago
What’s Happening
Lumberton, NC13 days ago
Lumberton needs local weather groundhog
Lumberton, NC7 days ago
Flood Warning issued for Lumberton and other Lumber River communities.
Lumberton, NC6 days ago
Robeson Road Runners seek contestants for chili cook-off
Lumberton, NC13 days ago
Lumberton police seek missing person
Lumberton, NC1 day ago
Another suspect in investigation arrested, one remaining
Lumberton, NC2 days ago
Economic Development director proposes industrial park name
Lumberton, NC11 days ago
Pet of the Week
Lumberton, NC6 days ago
Two murder suspects arrested
Lumberton, NC7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy