Food and clothing drive for asylum seekers held at P.S. 20 00:49

NEW YORK -- A food and clothing drive for asylum seekers was held on the Lower East Side on Saturday.

Mayor Eric Adams was at P.S. 20 on Essex Street, handing out meals and clothes to families.

He also addressed the criticism about why he isn't putting asylum seekers staying at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal into hotels.

"I say to them, save your energy and come here. Come here, help out these people. If you have a skill, if you're a barber, come join these gentlemen and cut hair. If you are a stylist, come join here. If you have clothing to donate, come donate clothing. We need clothing here," Adams said.

Saturday's drive was made possible by ongoing collection efforts by school officials and PTA members at P.S. 20.