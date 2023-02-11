Change location
See more from this location?
California State
goldrushcam.com
New California Bill Introduced by Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer to Ensure Immigrant Services by Removing Barriers to Legal, Medical, and Educational Support
9 days ago
9 days ago
February 11, 2023 - Sacramento – Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) has introduced Assembly Bill (AB) 617, the Representation, Equity, and Protections (REP) for. All...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0