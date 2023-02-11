Open in App
Southington, CT
WTNH

Two people hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on I-84 Southington

By Vanessa Blasi,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lmduq_0kkAxwMC00

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) –Two people have been sent to the hospital after a serious wrong-way crash on I-84 Westbound occurred in the area of Exit 30, early Saturday morning.

Police have now confirmed that the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.

At approximately 2:48 a.m., police, Emergency Medical Services, and the local fire department responded to this collision.

Vehicle 1 was traveling in the middle lane of I-84 Westbound near exit 30 while vehicle 2 was traveling Eastbound in the Westbound middle lane, going the wrong way.

Vehicle 2 hit vehicle 1 head on. Vehicle 1 came to an “uncontrolled final rest” near the right shouler and vehicle 2 ended up in the grass center median.

The driver of vehicle 1 was brought to New Britain Hospital with suspected moderate injuries and the driver of vehicle 2 was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

I-84 East and Westbound were shut down for investigation this morning, but they are now open.

Troopers ask that any witnesses with information contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-2098 or michael.dean@ct.gov.

