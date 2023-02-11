Two people hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on I-84 Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) –Two people have been sent to the hospital after a serious wrong-way crash on I-84 Westbound occurred in the area of Exit 30, early Saturday morning.
Police have now confirmed that the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.
At approximately 2:48 a.m., police, Emergency Medical Services, and the local fire department responded to this collision.
Vehicle 1 was traveling in the middle lane of I-84 Westbound near exit 30 while vehicle 2 was traveling Eastbound in the Westbound middle lane, going the wrong way.
Vehicle 2 hit vehicle 1 head on. Vehicle 1 came to an “uncontrolled final rest” near the right shouler and vehicle 2 ended up in the grass center median.
The driver of vehicle 1 was brought to New Britain Hospital with suspected moderate injuries and the driver of vehicle 2 was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
I-84 East and Westbound were shut down for investigation this morning, but they are now open.
Troopers ask that any witnesses with information contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-2098 or michael.dean@ct.gov. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0