Clinton fends off Midway

AP Sinclair glides toward the basket on a jump-shot attempt. Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent

Clinton and Midway renewed their rivalry on Tuesday night as the Lady Dark Horses celebrated a “Pink-Out” game. After falling on the road earlier in the season, Clinton took the Lady Raiders down this time around, winning 40-31 to pick up their second conference win.

It wasn’t the prettiest of starts to a ballgame as turnovers and missed shots ruled the early headline. Brittany Blackburn tallied Clinton’s first five points, which kept pace with the combined six points from Midway’s Jaycie Byrd, McKenzie Williams, and Elisabeth Kirkland. Avery Evans added a layup for the Lady Horses, which gave them the lead at 7-6 after the first quarter.

Tara Joyner got things started in the second quarter, hitting a three to extend Clinton’s lead. Blackburn added two more points and the Lady Dark Horses had doubled Midway up at 12-6. The Lady Raiders converted a couple baskets themselves, but Clinton was maintaining their advantage, leading 14-6 with 1:54 left in the half. As the half winded out, the Lady Dark Horses hit a little spurt and at the intermission, led 18-8.

Just like she did in the second, Joyner hit a three-ball to kick things off, running Clinton’s lead to 21-8. Midway’s Williams countered with one of her own, but the Lady Dark Horses still led 21-11. After another three-point basket, the Lady Raiders had gotten back to within six points, but Clinton worked out some kinks and pushed the margin back to double-digits. At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Dark Horses led 29-19.

Like clockwork, Joyner started the quarter off with yet another three-ball, pushing the tally to 32-19 with 6:11 left. From there, Clinton controlled the tempo and never allowed Midway to get back into contention, going on to capture the win, 40-31.

Leading scorers for Clinton were Joyner with 13 and Blackburn with 14. For Midway, Williams had 14.

With the win, the Lady Dark Horses are now 10-12 overall and 2-10 in league play. They wrap up the regular season on Friday, hosting East Duplin. With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 10-11 overall and 3-7 in league play. They will also conclude the regular season on Friday, hosting West Bladen.