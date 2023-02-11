Open in App
Clinton, NC
See more from this location?
Sampson Independent

Raiders break bucking Horses

By Daron Barefoot Sports Reporter,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTEPU_0kkAwKZp00
Midway’s Jamir McCrae drives the baseline looking for an opening. Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent

In Tuesday night’s late game, the Midway and Clinton boys took to the hardwood, renewing their rivalry in the Dark Horses conference finale. This game got out of hand quickly and was dominated from start to finish by the Raiders as Midway claimed victory, 66-47.

In the first quarter, the Raiders came out firing on all cylinders, getting three-point baskets from Tripp Westbrook and Jamir McCrae to build a quick 9-0 lead. With 6:10 on the clock, this quick spurt prompted the Dark Horses’ first timeout. After the stoppage, an Israel Cook layup and free throws by McCrae made the lead 13-0 at the 5:28 mark. At this point, Clinton had missed several free throws and a couple different shot attempts but Ny’Darion Blackwell finally got the Dark Horses on the board and Zy’Mel McClellan hit a three pointer. Midway’s hot start continued, though, and they reached a lead of 19-5 to force another Clinton timeout. At the end of the first quarter, the Raiders were off and running, leading 27-7.

There was a near flip of the script in the second quarter as it was the Dark Horses that caught fire and started making big shots. Blackwell got going for Clinton, draining a pair of three-pointers and Josiah McLaurin also contributed in the score sheet as the game began to tighten up. Blackwell hit another three-ball right before the half and the halftime score was 36-25 in favor of Midway.

Out of the break, a quick Raiders rally pushed the lead back to 17 points. Blackwell and McLaurin kept fighting, though, and were doing all they could to keep the Dark Horses in contention. With 4:32 left in the third quarter, Midway whistled for timeout, leading 44-33. After the break, things turned in the Raiders favor as they finished the quarter on a 10-2 run to stake a 54-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Their dominating effort continued throughout the fourth quarter as well and the Raiders stormed away a 66-47 victory.

Leading scorers for Clinton were Blackwell with a game-high 19 points and Josiah McLaurin had 14 points.

For Midway, McCrae had 15 points, Davis Williams had 13 points, and Westbrook and Mbagnick Dione each had 12 points.

The Dark Horses are now 4-18 overall and finish SAC-7 conference play at 0-12. They were back on the hardwood on Friday night, celebrating senior night against East Duplin.

The Raiders are now 12-0 overall and 4-7 in conference play. They were also celebrating senior night on Friday, hosting West Bladen to wrap up conference and regular season play.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clinton, NC
At last, a marker for Merrick
Clinton, NC1 day ago
A bench for beloved Butler
Clinton, NC9 days ago
‘Sharing Our Gifts’
Clinton, NC3 days ago
Most Popular
Wildcats crush Union
Newton Grove, NC9 hours ago
Lady Spartans put down Lady Cats
Newton Grove, NC1 day ago
Lakewood advances to semifinals!
Calypso, NC1 day ago
HCA’s Jr. Beta Club takes top accolades
Harrells, NC2 days ago
Horses host 20 at Corinth Holders
Wendell, NC9 days ago
HCA’s Senior Beta Club performs powerfully
Harrells, NC8 days ago
Betty Jean Bland
Fayetteville, NC8 days ago
City calls for N.C. 24 finish
Clinton, NC2 days ago
R&R Brewing on tap for Clinton
Clinton, NC5 days ago
Nelson on the big stage
Clinton, NC15 days ago
Clinton, NC13 days ago
Firefighter of Year awarded
Clinton, NC7 days ago
Hartman, Garden Club talk Blue Star markers
Clinton, NC1 day ago
College keeps on trucking
Clinton, NC16 days ago
An honor for the fallen
Clinton, NC19 days ago
A CORE step for Roseboro
Roseboro, NC9 days ago
EVs get a boost in Clinton
Clinton, NC1 day ago
Church joins effort for ‘Buddies’
Clinton, NC9 days ago
Crimewatch
Clinton, NC15 days ago
‘Missionaries on a Mission,’ other events coming
Clinton, NC15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy