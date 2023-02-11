Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings get aggressive cornerback in latest NFL Mock Draft

By Matt Anderson,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ixJ0_0kkAu5Ub00

When Brian Flores was hired as the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator for the upcoming season, fans immediately recognized that this would be a more aggressive-style defense. The Vikings will need that throughout their defense, but especially at cornerback.

On Friday, Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com released her latest mock draft and had the Vikings taking Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo.

“The Vikings’ secondary could benefit in particular from Ringo’s change-of-direction speed.”

Ringo is a big, physical cornerback who can help fill a need at cornerback for the Vikings. There are some concerns about his athleticism, though. While he does have good speed, there has been speculation that maybe he’d be better suited for the safety position. If the Vikings go this route and take Ringo, there will be some coaching involved in order to help him reach his full potential.

If the Vikings are successful in tapping into that potential, they could have their first lockdown corner since Xavier Rhodes.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State
Georgia's Stetson Bennett signs with agency ahead of the NFL draft
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
ESPN describes Georgia's path to 2024 College Football Playoffs
Athens, GA2 days ago
Report: Panthers hire former Georgia RB Thomas Brown as OC
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Most Popular
Eagles interview former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard for vacant job
Madison, WI1 hour ago
Titans' top-20 cap hits for 2023 ahead of offseason moves
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Ezekiel Elliott will only return to Cowboys in 2023 on one condition
Dallas, TX1 day ago
2024 safety Brandon Jacob lands offer from Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Rutgers football recruiting: Montele Johnson set to drop his top seven teams
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Tom Brady quiet and wonderful special project in Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
NFL fans can't decide if this gravity-defying DK Metcalf video is real or fake
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Top 100 mock draft: Who can the Browns land on day-two of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Two Recent Rulings Shed New Light on Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
NFL Network to air 'America’s Game: The 2015 Denver Broncos' tonight
Denver, CO2 days ago
UNC commits projected to be future winners at NBA All-Star Weekend
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
2-time Jaguars special teams coordinator John Bonamego retires
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Alabama hiring former NFL HC Ken Whisenhunt in off-field role
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
ESPN lists the ceiling, floor and biggest variable for Texas football in 2023
Austin, TX2 days ago
Broncos expected to hire Ben Kotwica as special teams coordinator
Denver, CO2 days ago
Orlando Brown Jr. on the performance of Chiefs' OL in Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
REPORT: Eric Bieniemy, Washington Commanders have mutual interest regarding OC role
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former Viking Sharrif Floyd hired to Cowboys coaching staff
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Cardinals to interview Bears LB coach Dave Borgonzi for DC position
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Torrey Craig viewed as a player Sixers should target in free agency
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy