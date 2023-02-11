UFC 284 play-by-play and live results

PERTH, Australia – UFC 284 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC 284 takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) puts his title on the line against featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), who is seeking a second title. In the co-feature, Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) takes on Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) for the interim featherweight title.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. for the prelims on ESPN and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

To discuss the show, be sure to check out our UFC 284 discussion thread. You can also get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn ) on Twitter.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Elves Brenner vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Round 1 – Here we go! UFC 284 is officially underway. Good leg kick here by Brenner. Brenner with a crisp jab. Tukhugov a little gun shy here. Tukhugov is not starting to pressure Brenner. Good right by Tukhugov. Oh and Brenner connects with a flying knee. Tukhugov eats it well. Three minutes left. Nasty left gook by Tukhugov. This fight is heating up. Brenner connect with a pair of hard leg kicks. Another one. Tukhugov is bleeding from his forehead. Tukhugov is connecting well here. One minute left. Big right hand connects for Tukhugov. The bell rings. Fun round.

MMA Junkie scores it 10-9, Tukhugov.

Round 2 – Oh, big left hook connects for Tukhugov. Tukhugov seems to have a clear power advantage here. Good jab by Tukhugov. He’s really got his timing now. Tukhugov’s striking, far more accurate than Brenner’s. Good jabs by Tukhugov. Tukhugov is walking down Brenner with single shots. Two minutes left. That jab just keeps connecting for Tukhugov. Brenner getting a bit wild here, perhaps getting desperate. The leg kicks from Brenner are now non-existent. The bell rings. Clear round for Tukhugov.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Tukhugov.

Round 3 – Tukhugov outstriking Brenner here, not by a ton, but it’s clear who’s got the edge so far. Good jab by Tukhugov. Tukhugov closes the distance and goes for a takedown, but Brenner defends well. Good spinning backfist by Brenner. Tukhugov presses Brenner against the cage. Tukhugov relentlessly trying to takedown Brenner, but he’s defending well. Two minutes left. Brenner breaks away and the fight is back to striking. Good leg kick by Brenner. Tukhugov closes the distance again and presses Brenner against the cage. Now back to striking. Brenner on the attack now. Tukhugov fighting more conservative. And the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Tukhugov. Overall 30-27, Tukhugov.

Result: Elves Benner def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Photos: Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Elves Brenner (14-3 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Zubaira Tukhugov (20-6-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Matt Wynne

Judging: Derek Clearly 29-28, Evan Field 30-27, Barry Foley 28-29

Blake Bilder vs. Shane Young

Round 1 – Bilder with a ton of movement here, he’s staying on the outside and gliding from side to side. Young chasing him down. Good leg kick by Young. Oh, good left gook by Bilder. Another one. Leg kick by Bilder. Now, Young lands a leg kick. Tons of movement here from Bilder, he’s very mobile. Bilder shoots for a takdown and gets it. Two minutes left. Good control by Bilder from halfguard. One minute left. Not much damage from Bilder, just control. And Young gets back to his feet and the crowd roars. Shortly after the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Bilder.

Round 2 – Again, Bilder comes out moving from side to side. Young is having a tough time connecting. Great movement from Bilder. Good leg kicks by Bilder. He attempts a takedown, but fails. Three minutes left. Good right hook by Young. Not much action going on. Young defends a takedown and immediately shoots one of his own, almost gets it. Good jab and leg kick by Bilder. Big right hand by Young as he closes the distance. Good jab by Young. He’s starting to get more accurate. And the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Young.

Round 3 – Bilder comes out way more active now, looking to pressure, as opposed to backing up. Good leg kicks by Bilder. Another right hand connects for Young. Bilder back to backing up. Right hand connects for Bilder. More leg kicks for Bilder, but they’re not doing much damage. Hard jab by Bilder. Bilder connecting with a few shots here. He’s turing up the pressure on Young. Two minutes left. Hige right for Bilder, biggest shot of the fight so far. Young defends a takedown. Young defends a takedown. Clean one, two by Bilder. Both guys trying to close out strong. Young goes for a takedown, but runs out of time.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Bilder. Overall 29-28, Bilder.

Result: Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Photos: Blake Bilder def. Shane Young at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Blake Bilder (8-0-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Shane Young (13-7 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Peter Hickmott

Judging: Ben Cartlidge, Mick Maney 30-27, David Lethaby 29-28.

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

Round 1 – Oh, super hard leg kick by Lookboonmee. Reed looking to stay on the outside here, while Lookboonmee moves forward. Good hook combination by Reed. Reed with a leg kick. Another one. Lookboonmee with a counter right hand. Clear power advantage for Lookboonmee. Reed’s leg is badly bruised just from the first leg kick. Reed closes the distance and presses Lookboonmee against the cage. Lookboonmee reverses the position and takes down Reed. Two minutes left. Reed reverses the position and is now on top. Reed is bleeding a lot from her nose. One minute left. Reed just controlling for now. Good shots from top by Reed. Reed now takes Lookboonmee’s back. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Reed.

Round 2 – Big miss by Reed and Lookboonmee turns that into a takedown. Lookboonmee gets the back. She sinks in a rear-naked choke. And there’s the tap! That was quick!

Result: Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 0:44.

Recap: Loma Lookboonmee defies odds with Elise Reed submission

Photos: Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Loma Lookboonmee (8-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Elise Reed (6-3 MMA, 2-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Steve Percival

Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

Round 1 – Oh, hot start! Jenkins clinches Shainis and lands big, big knees. Now Shainis controlling Jenkins against the cage. Jenkins landing goos knees to the body while being pressed. Welp, there’s a low blow on Jenkins. Fight is paused. 30 seconds later and it resumes. Both guys very aggressive. Shainis shoots for a takedown, but Jenkins defends. Back to striking. Good jab, left hook to the body and then leg kick by Jenkins. A low kick buckles Shainis. Jenkins looking good! Another nasty leg kick by Jenkins. Two minutes left. Shainis unable to fully get going here. Good combo by Shainis. One minute left. Jenkins connects with a jab. Crowd really enjoying this one. Wild exchange between the two. Man, another leg kick by Jenkins. They trade big leg kicks. The crowd is going nuts. Bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Jenkins.

Round 2 – Fun fight here! Leg kick by Shainis. Both connect here with hooks. A low blow on Jenkins halts the fight. Herzog gives Jenkins gives a final warning after two low blows. Fight resumes. Jenkins gets a takedown off a clinch. He’s now on top by the cage. Good control here by Jenkins. Three minutes left. And Jenkins briefly takes the back, but gets reversed and ends on bottom. Jenkins immediately gets back to his feet. Shainis now presses Jenkins against the cage. Good shots here by Shainis. Two minutes left. They’re back striking. Nasty leg kicks by Jenkins. Shainis presses Jenkins against the cage and gets the takedown. Shainis now on mount! One minute left. Good elbows by Shainis. Jenkins back up. Now he takes down Shainis! What a fight. Jenkins gets the back! Shainis reverses and ends on top as the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Jenkins.

Round 3 – Final round! Here we go! Good body shot by Shainis. And Jenkins gets the takedown and immediately gets the back. Shainis scrambles out of it seconds later. Clean jab by Jenkins followed by a takedown. Jenkins working from guard. Shainis locks a kimura. Looks tight. Jenkins slips out. Two minutes left. Good control here by Jenkins, but not much damage. Jenkins moves to half guard. Jenkins now on mount. One minute left. Shainis recovers guard. Good ground-and-pound by Jenkins. They’re back on the feet for the final 10 seconds. Fun exchange to end the fight.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Jenkins. Overall 30-27, Jenkins.

Result: Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Photos: Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Jack Jenkins (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Don Shainis (12-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jason Herzog

Judging: Derek Cleary, David Lethaby 30-27, Mick Maney 29-28.

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

Round 1 – Mullarkey takes the outside of the cage, while Prado the inside. Hard left by Prado. Mullarkey shoots for a takedown and gets it. Prado going for a kimura now. Mullarkey slips out. Three minutes left. Good elbow by Mullarkey. Not much damage from Mullarkey here, just control. Two minutes left. Prado gets back up and Mullarkey drags him back to the ground. One minute left. A couple of good elbows land by Mullarkey. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Mullarkey.

Round 2 – Prado can’t get controlled like he did in Round 1 if he intends to win. Again, Mullarkey on the outside, Prado pressing. Good uppercut by Mullarkey. Good left hook by Mullarkey. Prado with a hard leg kick. Big left by Prado. Mullarkey with a leg kick. Slow pace here. Three minutes left. Prado is bleeding from his right eyebrow. Crips jab by Mullarkey. Prado shoots for a takedown and fails. Good leg kicks by Mullarkey. One minute left. Mullarkey stuns Prado. Prado recovers quickly. Good left hook by Mullarkey. Mullarkey outstriking Prado clearly here. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Mullarkey.

Round 3 – Prado needs a finish here. Mullarkey just seems to be a step ahead everywhere and Prado is getting gun shy. Good leg kicks by Mullarkey. Stiff jab by Mullarkey. Mullarkey is now the one pressuring here. Prado shoots, Mullarkey defends. Prado with a nice right hand. Oh, big left by Prado. He’s opening up now. Two minutes left. Mullarkey shoots a double and gets the takedown. He’s working from side control. Good shots by Mullarkey. One minute left. Prado threatening with a kimura here! He reverses the position. Mullarkey gets out! They’re back on their feet. Good left by Prado. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Mullarkey. Overall 30-27, Mullarkey.

Result: Jamie Mullarkey def. Fransisco Prado via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Photos: Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Jamie Mullarkey (16-5 MMA, 4-3 UFC), Francisco Prado (11-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee: Marc Goddard

Judging: Ben Cartlidge, Evan Field, Garth Harriman 30-27.

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Shannon Ross

Round 1 – Spinning kick misses for Rodrigues. Dang, hard leg kick by Rodrigues. And now a big left. Oh! Rodrigues hurts Ross with a huge body kick. Ross is hurt. Rodrigues all over him. It’s over! What a showing by Rodrigues.

Result: Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:59.

Recap: Kleydson Rodrigues pummels Shannon Ross for 59-second TKO

Photos: Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Shannon Ross (13-7 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee: Matt Wynne

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Josh Culibao

Round 1 – Baghdasaryan gets things started with a leg kick. Several hard leg kicks land by Culibao. Hard body kick by Baghdasaryan. Very slow paced here. Both fighters very cautious. They both trade hard leg kicks. Two minutes left. Both land more leg kicks. This is the battle of the leg kicks. Culibao seems to be landing more of them. Good left hand by Baghdasaryan. Culibao is bleeding from his nose. Oh no! Baghdasaryan lands a spinning back kick to the groin. The fight gets paused. After two minutes, the fight resumes. Ten seconds later, the bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Baghdasaryan.

Round 2 – Baghdasaryan back to pressuing Culibao here. They clinch and Baghdasaryan seemed to have landed an illegal headbutt. Back to striking range. They trade kicks that connect on each other’s arms. Oh! And Culibao drops Baghdasaryan. He takes his back now. He sinks in the rear-naked choke. And there’s the tap! Culibao from 0-60 in no time!

Result: Josh Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:02.

Recap: Josh Culibao overcomes nasty groin kick, squeezes Melsik Baghdasaryan into submission

Photos: Josh Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Josh Culibao (11-1-1 MMA, 3-1-1 UFC), Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee: Peter Hickmott

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Tyson Pedro

Round 1 – Big leg kick by Bukauskas kicks things off (no pun intended). Oh, left hook by Bukauskas. These two are swinging hard. Tons of power between the two. Pedro now pressuring Bukauskas. Pedro with a good one-two combo and closes the distance. He presses Bukauskas against the cage. And there’s the takedown. Good shots from Pedro. He’s working from half guard. Two minutes left. Bukauskas scrambles out, almost gets back to his feet, but gets dragged back to the ground. Back on the feet. One minute left. Hard body kick by Pedro. Good leg kick by Bukauskas. Pedro looks tired. A couple of hooks connect for Bukauskas to close the round.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Pedro.

Round 2 – Hard leg kicks by Pedro. Good body kick by Bukauskas. Pedro pressuring Bukauskas here. The pace has slowed down significantly here. Both fighters attack, but nothing landing flush so far. Three minutes left. Bukauskas is the one putting on the pressure now. Oh, no! Bukauskas gets hit with a big shot to the groin. He looks in pain. Quick recovery here by Bukauskas. The fight is back after 40 seconds. Good body kick by Pedro. Two minutes left. Leg kick by Pedro. Pedro closes the distance and presses Bukauskas against the cage. Bukauskas reverses the position and he’s now pressing Pedro. They break away. Sharp jab by Bukauskas. Close round.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Pedro.

Round 3 – They both trade hard leg kicks. Good left by Pedro. Pedro closes the distance and now presses Bukauskas against the cage. A couple of hooks connect for Bukauskas. Body kick by Pedro. Good one, two by Bukauskas, but he immediately gets pressed against the cage. He breaks away. Less than two minutes left. Both lock up in the clinch. Bukauskas presses Pedro against the cage. Both guys tired. Good knees by Bukauskas. Bukauskas unleasing several shots in the final seconds. The final bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Bukauskas. Overall 29-28, Pedro.

Result: Modestas Bukauskas def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Photos: Modestas Bukauskas def. Tyson Pedro at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Modestas Bukauskas (14-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Tyson Pedro (9-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN

Referee: Steve Percival

Judging: Barry Foley, Mick Meany 29-28, Evan Field 30-27

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Round 1 – And the main card is underway. Crute shoots an early takedown and gets it after taking a couple of right hands from Menifield. Menifield with an admirable effort in getting up, but unable to. Three minutes left. Menifield keeps getting back to his feet, but immediately gets dragged back down. Again, Menifield gets back to his feet and Crute takes him back down. Crute locks a guillotine choke! Menifield gets out, and they’re back on their feet. Oh! Bog left hook by Menifield. Crute is hurt. Crute slips and falls on the canvas after attempting a head kick. Menifield on top in turtle position, landing shots. One minute left. More shots from Menifield. Crute gets back up but eats several shots. He’s down. They scramble just as the bell rings. Wild round.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Menifield.

Round 2 – Man, Crute looks spent. Oh! Menifield drops Crute. Crute is on his knees looking to get a takedown. Menifield now moves to the back on turtle position. Good shots from top by Menifield. Crute is back up to his feet while getting pressed against the cage. Back to striking. Crute looks in bad shape. Three minutes left. Good jabs by Menifield. Solid knee to the head by Crute. These two are brawling now! Menifield connects with brutal shots. What a fight. Menifield now pressing Crute against the cage. Two minutes left. Both fighters are exhausted. Crute gets a takedown and the crowd erupts. One minute left. Sluggish shots from the top by Crute. Man, these two are exhausted. More shots from Crute. Crute sinks in a rear-nakes choke, but bell rings. Insane.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Menifield.

Round 3 – Here we go! Final round. Big right by Menifield followed by a big jab. Another jab. Crute shoots for a takedown and comes up short. Crute attempts a takedown, but Menifield grabs the cage and stops it. Referee Marc Goddard stops the fight and takes a point away from Menifield. They get restarted with Crute pressing Menifield against the cage. Three minutes left. Grueling fight. And Crute with the takedown. This is insane. And Crute moves to mount. He’s landing shots, but he’s extremely tired. Two minutes left. Crute all over Menifield here. They’re now in turtle position with Crute on top. Crute trying to get the back. Still in turtle position. Menifield back up but getting pressed against the cage. The bell rings. Fun fight.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-8, Crute. Overall 28-28, a draw.

Result: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Photos: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Jimmy Crute (12-3-1 MMA, 4-3-1 UFC), Alonzo Menifield (13-3-1 MMA, 6-3-1 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Marc Goddard

Judging: Ben Cartlidge, David Lethaby 28-28, Derek Cleary 29-27.

Parker Porter vs. Justin Tafa

Round 1 – The only heavyweight bout of the card is underway. Front kick and left hook by Tafa. Good uppercuts by Tafa. It’s over! Porter rushes in and gets slept clean with a brutal left hand. Clean KO.

Result: Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via KO (left hook) – Round 1, 1:06.

Recap: Justin Tafa floors Parker Porter with vicious knockout in just 66 seconds

Photos: Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Justin Tafa (6-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Parker Porter (13-8 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Jason Herzog

Randy Brown vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Round 1 – Last fight before the championship pair. Brown with a huge range advantage here. Both guys testing each other out here. Good straight attacks by Brown. Oh! Della Maddalena connects with a huge hook. Brown is wobbled and falls to the canvas. Della Maddalena jumps on him and gets his back. Rear-naked choke and there’s the tap! What a statement by Della Maddalena.

Result: Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:13.

Recap: Jack Della Maddalena faceplants and taps Randy Brown in home city

Photos: Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC), Randy Brown (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Marc Goddard

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Round 1 – The first championship bout is here! Rodriguez and Emmett battle it out to see who gets crowned UFC interim featherweight champion. They touch gloves and the fight is on! Both guys with tons of movement, measuring each other’s distance. Big leg kick by Rodriguez. Giant body kick hurt Emmett. He’s backing up now. Rodriguez pressing. Big leg kick by Rodriguez. A straight right-hand stuns Emmett. Emmett has yet to connects. Three minutes left. Emmett pressing now. Rodriguez’s kicks are adding up. Emmett connects! Briefly stuns Rodriguez. Rodriguez falls to the ground and Emmett now on top. Good elbow by Emmett from top. Emmett now on side control. Thirty seconds left. Rodriguez recovers guard. Big elbows from bottom by Rodriguez. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Rodriguez.

Round 2 – Fun fight here. They meet in the middle and both connect in a wild exchange. Huge body kick from Rodriguez. Again and again. Emmett closes the distance and presses Rodriguez against the cage. Rodriguez breaks away and they’re back striking. Short elbow by Rodriguez wobbles Emmett. Emmett is bleeding from his left eyebrow. Big head kick by Rodriguez. Emmett is slowing down. Two minutes left. Flying knee connects for Rodriguez! Rodriguez ends on bottom. Emmett working from guard, Good shots by Emmett. Rodriguez connecting with hard elbows. One minute left. Rodriguez locks a triangle choke! And there’s the tap! Rodriguez is the interim featherweight champion.

Result: Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 4:19 – to win interim featherweight title.

Recap: Yair Rodriguez triangle chokes Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight title

Photos: Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC), Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Jason Herzog

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Round 1 – Champion vs. champion. Here we go. Both fighters testing each other out, very tentative. A couple of leg kicks land for Volkanovski. And he connects with a right. Volkanovski pressing Makhachev here. Makhachev has yet to strike. Two minutes left. Oh! They swing wild and Makhachev stuns Volkanovski. Makhachev now presses Volkanovski against the cage, looking for a takedown. After a couple of attempts, Makhachev gets the takedown. Makhachev gets back mount by the cage. One minute left. Makhachev working to get the rear-naked choke. Makhachev keeps the position until the bell.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Makhachev.

Round 2 – The crowd is roaring! What a moment! Again, both fighters come out very cautious. Volkanovski with tons of feints. Volkanovski pressing Makhachev. Makhachev gets stunned, but immediately transitions to a takedown. Volkanovski back up, but pressed against the cage. Three minutes left. Volkanovski gets up! Makhachev closes the distance again, but it’s Volkanovski now pressing Makhachev against the cage. They break away. Two minutes left. Makhachev wobbles Volkanovski! Volkanovski backing up. Makhachev pressing him. Hard leg kick by Volkanovski. He seems to have recovered. Uppercut by Makhachev. Now Volkanovski presses Makhachev against the cage. Volkanovski keeps the position until the bell. Close round.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Makhachev.

Round 3 – Crowd chanting Volkanovski’s name. Volkanovski connects with a right. Good jab by Makhachev. Big body kick by Makhachev Hard leg kick by Volkanovski. Very even fight on the feet right now. Makhachev goes for the takedown. He’s now pressing Volkanovski against the cage. Volkanovski reverses the position, he’s now the one pressing against the cage. Solid hooks land for Volkanovski on the break. Back to striking. Good left hand by Makhachev. One minute left. Volkanovski pressing Makhachev landing a few good shots. The bell rings.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Volkanovski.

Round 4 – Championship rounds. Solid one, two lands for Makhachev. Good jab by Makhachev. Makhachev having success with the striking here. Makhachev gets the takedown, perfect timing. Makhachev now moves to the back mount and locks a body triangle on Volkanovski. Three minutes left. Makhachev keeping tight control here. Two minutes left. Just control, no damage from Makhachev. Volkanovski is hyped, landing short shots while he has his back taken. Makhachev just controlling. The bell rings. This crowd is going nuts.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Makhachev.

Round 5 – Close fight here. Volkanovski still in this. Clean straight right by Makhachev. Hard leg kick by Volkanovski. Volkanovski pressing Makhachev hard here. He’s looking for the finish. Volkanovski opened up here, he’s bleeding. Makhachev briefly takes down Volkanovski, and he gets right back up and breaks the clinch. Crowd roars. Makhachev attempts another takedown. Volkanovski defends well and keeps the fight standing! Two minutes left. Volkanovski connects on Makhachev. Volkanovski almost takes down Makhachev. Unreal. Volkanovski hurts Makhachev with a left hand. Makhachev is down. Volkanovski jumps on him and is landing ground-and-pound. Makhachev is trying him up, looking to survive. Wow. Big shots by Volkanovski. The bell rings. What a fight.

MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9, Volkanovski. Overall 48-47, Makhachev.

Result: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) – to defend lightweight title.

Recap: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski, retains title in raucous Perth atmosphere

Photos: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284: Best photos

Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC), Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA, 12-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Marc Goddard

Judging: Ben Cartlidge, David Lethaby 48-47. Derek Cleary 49-46.