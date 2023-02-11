Open in App
UFC 284 discussion thread

By MMA Junkie Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOvz1_0kkAhArK00

PERTH, Australia – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 284 event at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, which kicks off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). You can discuss the event here.

Be sure to follow along with the latest card updates in our UFC 284 live results post, and then discuss the event in the comments section below.

Round-by-round updates and official results begin at approximately 6 p.m. ET for the preliminary card and 10 p.m. ET for the main card.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

