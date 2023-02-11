Video: UFC 284 cold open highlights Islam Makhachev's dominance, Alexander Volkanovski's challenge
By MMA Junkie Staff,
9 days ago
History is on the line when the UFC returns to Australia on Saturday.
Friday, the UFC released the UFC 284 cold open video. The card features a lightweight title fight between champion Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) and featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC).
Makhachev will put his title on the line for the first time; he hasn’t lost in more than seven years. Volkanovski, who will go after a second concurrent title, hasn’t lost in nearly 10 years.
Plus, there’s an interim featherweight title fight between Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) with Volkanovski on a quest for a second belt at lightweight.
The video, with actor and regular UFC voice-over narrator Ron Perlman, goes heavy on the two title fights for the promotion’s first visit to Perth in five years.
