The Seattle Seahawks have three good-but-not-great tight ends on their roster with Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant. However, given how much the position is now involved in the Geno Smith and Shane Waldron offense it makes sense to add some more firepower at this spot. If that’s something that interests Pete Carroll and John Schneider, odds are their best chance to find an upgrade is in the NFL draft. Let’s take a look at some of the top options in this year’s rookie class.

Here are all 20 tight ends who have been invited to this year’s Scouting Combine.