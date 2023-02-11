Mets bring Khalil Lee to spring training amid assault allegations

UPDATE, Feb. 15: According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets are bringing Lee to major league spring training as MLB's investigation continues. Lee cleared waivers and will be in Port St. Lucie as a non-roster invitee.

Khalil Lee has been outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse after being designated for assignment by the Mets last week.

Lee, currently under investigation by MLB amid assault allegations by his ex-girlfriend, was not claimed by any team, and so comes off New York’s 40-man roster, and can now rejoin the minor league system.

In a lawsuit filed by Keriwyn Hill, it is alleged that Lee had choked her to the point where “she could not breathe or speak for a brief period,” and had multiple bruises as a result. The lawsuit also claims that Lee kicked Hill in the thigh, knocking her to the ground, and asked how much it would cost to make the incident “go away.”

Lee played just 13 games with New York over the last two seasons, spending the bulk of his time in Triple-A.

