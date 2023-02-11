Here are all the available free agent running backs in 2023

Heading into the 2023 offseason, the Miami Dolphins are beginning their roster construction phase, as they have a few holes that they’ll need to fill if they want a chance at Lombardi Trophy in Mike McDaniel’s second season.

At running back specifically, the Dolphins don’t have a single player at the position on the roster, so they’ll need to sign or draft at least three before the start of the new year.

It’s important for Dolphins fans to get familiar with some of the names that will be on the market this offseason, so, today, we’ll take a look at the pending free agent running backs.