The Story of how the Skyraider became known as “Sandy” and the A-1’s first CSAR Missions By Dario Leone, 5 days ago

At first, this kind of mission was performed by US Navy A-1s, but by mid August 1965 the 1st ACS sent a flight of A-1Es ...