Blotter Briefs

Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County law enforcement and fire department activity from 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Friday included:

Wednesday, Feb. 8

•Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Brad Horton and Officer Derrick Williams responded to a disturbance on Linda Drive at 4:13 p.m. on Linda Drive. He found two people woalking away from the area. When police attempted to stop the pair, calling out to them to stop. Both looked back and saw the officer walking toward them. He located them a street over and told the pair again to stop. Talalia Shannea Shavers, The 17-year-old Sulphur Springs youth, pulled away from police multiple times and was physically held with the minimum amount of force. He still did not follow their commands. One officer allegedly received a minor injury during the arrest. As a result, Shavers was arrested on a Class B misdemeanor evading arrest or detention charge, a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, and a third-degree felony assault on a public servant charge and placed in a “V” cell.

•Deputy Terry Thompson transported Matthew Allen Comfort from Beto Unit of Texas Department of Criminal Justice to Hopkins county jail, where the 37-year-old inamte on a bench warrant for a possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1B charge.

•Communications operators answered 268 non-emergency phone calls and 34 emergency calls. Deputies responded to 58 calls for service, conducted three inmate transports, provided on funeral escort and made four traffic stops during the 24hour period ending at 5:30 a.m. Feb. 10, 2023. One person was also booked into and one was released from the county jail, which held 194 inmates Wednesday morning.

•Hopkins County firefighters responded to a structure fire on US Highway 67 west in Brashear from 5:27 to 7:23 p.m.

•Hopkins County and Cumby firefighters responded to a structure fire on County Road 1108 from 8:26 to 10:36 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

•Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta and Cameron Robinson contacted Alan Rogelio Andrade-Lopez at his Jefferson Street residence, where he was taken into custody at 7:44 p.m. on a Hopkins County warrant. He was booked into the county jail at 8:33 p.m. on a theft of property valued at $2,500 or more to $30,000. Bond was recommended to be set at $10,000, according to arrest reports.

•Sulphur Springs Police officers responded to a complaint of an intoxicated person at a Main Street gas station, which he refused to leave, at 11:17 a.m. Upon arrival, they contacted a 30-yearold man who they noted was holding an alcoholic beverage. He told police he was drinking “Four Loco,” his second alcoholic beverage. While talking to him, police alleged the also could smell an alcoholic beverage odor on his breath. Huver Consuelo was arrested at 11:32 a.m. on a public intoxication charge.

•Sheriff ’s Deputy Drew Fisher stopped a Ford Explorer at 2:28 a.m. on Oak Avenue for a defective tail light. Fisher noted Patrick Lane Joiner appeared sweaty and nervous while talking to him. The 46-year-old Winnsboro man was uncooperative when asked about his travel history and deceptive about his criminal history, so the deputy asked to search the SUV, Fisher alleged in arrest reports. When Joiner refused to allow a search and the officer’s instruction to exit the vehicle, Sgt. Tanner Steward and Deputies Isaac Foley and Brennan Murray, who’d arrived to assist, removed Joiner from the SU “with the least amount of force necessary,” and removed a pistol from a holster on his hip. Fisher deployed his certified narcotics detection canine around the vehicle. The dog alerted. Deputies found 4 plastic baggies with a crystal- like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 114 grams, and a rifle from the vehicle. Joiner was booked into the county jail on manufacture or delivery of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1/1-B controlled substance ,and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charges. A drug-free zone enhancement was added to the controlled substance charge since the traffic stop occurred about 270 feet from a church recreational center, according to arrest reports.

•Communications operators answered 316 non-emergency calls and 42 calls for service. Deputies responded to 73 calls for service, made 11 traffic stops, conducted one special patrol and filed five offense reports. Three people were booked into and two were released from the county jail, which held 195 inmates at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

•Hopkins County firefighters responded to a vehicle fire reported on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 112 from 4:30 to 6:42 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

•Dispatchers answered 234 non-emergency phone calls and 32 emergency calls. Deputies responded to 70 calls for service, made 29 traffic stops, conducted two special patrols, and took one offense report. Three people were booked into and three released from the county jail, which held 198 inmates at 5:30 a.m. Friday.