Athens, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Pedestrian killed in Parker Co. crash

By From Staff Reports,

9 days ago
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two different vehicles Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Parker County.

According to the preliminary crash report by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Hunter Lenamon, Mark. Housewright of Athens attempted to run across Interstate 20, about 8 miles east of Weatherford. The 21-yearold Athens man was struck by a Subaru Outback. Housewright was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2021 Peterbilt. Driving the first vehicle was 22-year-old James Fuller if Valdosta, Georgia, and the other driver was identified as 58-year-old Douglas Linneberger of Yantis.

Housewright was pronounced deceased by Tarrant County Medical Examiner Kate Garrett. Neither motorist was injured, Trooper Lenamon reported.

The crash investigation is ongoing, according to DPS Sgt. William Lockridge, Safety Education and Media/Communications for the North Texas Region.

