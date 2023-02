Valentine's Day event set Image From Staff Reports Sat, 02/11/2023 - 06:53 Body

A Valentine's Day Party is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center.

For more information

call 903-885-1661. The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizen Center is located at 150 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive.