Hey Ray: The Heat Budget

By Ray Petelin,

9 days ago

Hey Ray: The Heat Budget 02:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We always appreciated questions from our viewers, and we recently received a great one!

Ron asked:

Question from Ron: After the Winter Solstice in Pittsburgh, where the days are getting longer with more daylight, why do the temperatures continue to get colder? Ray Petelin

To get this answer, we are going to dive into budgeting, but instead of money, we are going to budget heat.

Just like your bank account, when you are losing more heat than you have coming in, your temperatures will continue to get colder and colder. Since we can't do anything to save heat outside, to start warming even more, we need to look somewhere else...the sun!

Hours of daylight in Pittsburgh Ray Petelin

We need to look at a couple of different aspects of it, too.

First, the amount of daylight. Even though the days are getting longer after the Winter Solstice, we do not start seeing more incoming sunlight than nighttime until after the Vernal or Spring Solstice.  It's that daylight surplus that starts to build up our heat account.

Insolation, not insulation! Ray Petelin

The angle of the sun's energy is important, too. We call that the angle of insolation.

An angle of insolation Ray Petelin

The higher the sun's angle is over an area on Earth, the more energy reaches the Earth's surface, the more energy that reaches the surface, the warmer our weather becomes.

Another angle of insolation Ray Petelin

As a result, our temperatures typically bottom out within Mid-January, almost a month after the Winter Solstice. From there, our warming is slow until March. We typically top off temperature-wise Mid-July. That's a month after the Summer Solstice.

Average temperatures in Pittsburgh Ray Petelin

We have a slow cooling until September when the cooling kicks into high gear. So, just like a bank account, when we get more sunshine coming in, our temperatures will really begin to heat up.

