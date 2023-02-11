Change location
The Saturday Six: Super Bowl ad previews, Celia Cruz on quarters and more
By Camille C. Knox,9 days ago
The weekend is finally here.
During a busy news week, President Biden delivered his State of the Union address , the death toll rose to more than 20,000 after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria and New Zealand police found three tons of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean .
Meanwhile, actor Michael B. Jordan talked to Gayle King about his career and his directorial debut of "Creed III," and the world said goodbye to legendary composer Burt Bacharach , who died at the age of 94.
Also, Dell joined a parade of technology companies announcing layoffs that included companies like Yahoo , while Disney slashed jobs , too.
But that's not nearly all.
Below is our weekly Saturday Six, a recap of half a dozen news stories — in no particular order — ranging from the heartfelt to the weird to the tragic, and everything in between.
- CBS News previewed some of the Super Bowl ads you'll see during Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. From the story : Most of the spots will come from automakers, booze vendors and tech companies, while the usual celebrity cameos will include Adam Driver, Will Ferrell, John Travolta, Alicia Silverstone, Serena Williams, Tony Romo and Kevin Garnett. Watch the video above.
- LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record . From the story: In front of cheering fans at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers star secured his place in the record books during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James set the record with a fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
- Americans are expected to spend $26 billion on Valentine's Day . From the story: Even as inflation over the past year puts a burden on consumers and businesses across the country, people are putting money and effort toward those they care about most. More than half of consumers are planning to celebrate in some way and will spend on average about $192.80. That's up from $175.41 last year, and is the second-highest figure since the National Retail Federation began Valentine's Day tracking in 2004.
- Salsa music icon Celia Cruz will be featured on U.S. quarters in 2024. From the story : She is believed to be the first Afro Latina to be on the coin . The "Queen of Salsa" was a Cuban American singer and one of the most popular Latin artists of the last century.
- An 18-year-old who played the lottery for the first time won $48 million . From the story: Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation presented Juliette Lamour with her massive check, calling her the youngest Canadian to ever win such a big jackpot through the lottery. Lamour said it was her grandfather who suggested she buy a lotto ticket. "I had just turned 18 and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun," Lamour said at a media conference on Friday, according to OLG.
- The IRS is telling millions of Americans to hold off on filing their taxes. From the story: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on February 3.
