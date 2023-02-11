Open in App
Leflore County, MS
See more from this location?
Magnolia State Live

Lawsuit demands arrest in decades old Till case

By The Associated Press,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kW2Gc_0kkA8glE00
Emmett Till, 13-years-old, on Christmas Day, 1954. Photograph taken by Mamie Till Bradley.

A relative of Emmett Till is suing to try to make a Mississippi sheriff serve a 1955 arrest warrant on a white woman in the kidnapping that led to the Black teenager’s brutal lynching.

The torture and killing of Till in the Mississippi Delta became a catalyst for the civil rights movement after his mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago and Jet magazine published photos of his mutilated body.

Last June, a team doing research at the courthouse in Leflore County, Mississippi, found an unserved 1955 arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, listed on that document as “Mrs. Roy Bryant.”

Till’s cousin Patricia Sterling of Jackson, Mississippi, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the current Leflore County sheriff, Ricky Banks. The suit seeks to compel Banks to serve the warrant on Carolyn Bryant, who has since remarried and is named Carolyn Bryant Donham.

“We are using the available means at our disposal to try to achieve justice on behalf of the Till family,” Sterling’s attorney Trent Walker told The Associated Press on Friday.

The AP left a phone message for Banks on Friday, seeking comment. The sheriff did not immediately respond. Court records showed that the lawsuit had not been served on him by Friday.

Till, who was 14, had traveled south from Chicago to visit relatives in Mississippi in August 1955. Donham accused him of making improper advances on her at a grocery store in the small community of Money. A cousin of Till who was there has said Till whistled at the woman, an act that flew in the face of Mississippi’s racist social codes of the era.

Evidence indicates a woman, possibly Donham, identified Till to the men who later killed him. The arrest warrant against Donham was publicized in 1955, but the Leflore County sheriff at the time told reporters that he did not want to “bother” the woman since she was raising two young children.

Weeks after Till’s body was found in a river, her husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam were tried for murder and acquitted by an all-white jury. Months later, the men confessed in a paid interview with Look magazine.

Now in her late 80s, Donham has lived in North Carolina and Kentucky in recent years. She has not commented publicly on calls for her prosecution.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in December 2021 that it had ended its latest investigation into the lynching of Till, without bringing charges against anyone.

After researchers found the arrest warrant last June, the office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in July there was no new evidence to try to pursue a criminal case against Donham. In August, a district attorney said a Leflore County grand jury had declined to indict Donham.

Walker, the attorney for Till’s cousin, said Friday that the South has a history of cases of violence that were not brought to justice until decades later — including the 1963 assassination of Mississippi NAACP leader Medgar Evers, for which white supremacist Byron de la Beckwith was convicted of murder in 1994.

“But for Carolyn Bryant falsely claiming to her husband that Emmett Till assaulted her Emmett would not have been murdered,” Sterling’s lawsuit says. “It was Carolyn Bryant’s lie that sent Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam into a rage, which resulted in the mutilation of Emmett Till’s body into (an) unrecognizable condition.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Woman awarded $1m after gas station worker told her: ‘I don’t serve Black people’
Beaverton, OR22 days ago
Texas Death Row Inmate Apologizes in Final Words Before Execution
Huntsville, TX18 days ago
Black Man Sentenced to Die By All-White Jury Was Executed in Texas
Amarillo, TX10 days ago
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison
Memphis, TN9 days ago
Family of soldier killed in Alabama believes death is a cover-up
Fort Rucker, AL23 days ago
Did Tyre Nichols Have a Criminal Record? What We Know
Memphis, TN24 days ago
Woman accused in dismemberment slaying attacks her attorney
Green Bay, WI5 days ago
Confederate group instructed to remove Tuskegee statue, court records say
Tuskegee, AL24 days ago
10 Fantastic Restaurants To Try In Vicksburg, Mississippi
Vicksburg, MS3 days ago
Tyre Nichols' last words heard on newly released bodycam footage: 'I'm just trying to get home'
Memphis, TN23 days ago
Leonard Taylor, set to be executed Tuesday, helped innocent man win freedom from MO prison
Saint Louis, MO13 days ago
9 kids, teens injured in shooting at Georgia gas station
Columbus, GA2 days ago
6 shot dead in Miss. town; suspect in custody
Arkabutla, MS2 days ago
Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor
Pampa, TX3 days ago
Put ‘Em In Gen Pop: Tyre Nichols’ Killer Texted Photos Of His Body To 5 People, Officers Removed Body Cams During Attack
Memphis, NY12 days ago
Autopsy: Death of ex-state NAACP president ruled a suicide
Greensboro, NC6 days ago
1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies
Charlotte, NC11 days ago
2 deputies who were suspended in the Tyre Nichols case didn't keep their bodycams on
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Woman, 69, Jailed for Complaining About $600 Deposit That Never Hit Account
Orlando, FL16 days ago
Judge vacates conviction of man imprisoned nearly 3 decades
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy